Pfizer Vaccine: Is There a Risk of Blood Clots?Latest advice on vaccine symptoms





Pfizer Covid vaccines can cause side effects, but not everyone gets them. Experts say that the most common side effects are injection site pain, malaise, headache, myalgia, chills, arthralgia, and fever, but most side effects are mild or moderate and within a few days of appearance. I advise you to disappear. But is the Pfizer vaccine associated with the risk of blood clots like AstraZeneca jab? According to the latest UK Government advice, blood clots, especially vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT), are not associated with Pfizer vaccines. In April, concerns began to be expressed in Australia regarding the link between the Pfizer vaccine and blood clots. Brisbane’s 40-year-old police sergeant became a hot topic after developing a blood clot three days after vaccination. However, a statement released by Queensland Police revealed that a man working in the state’s hotel quarantine system had returned to work and had a history of coagulation. read more: Symptomatology of vaginismus: What is vaginismus? Did you get it? VITT has been found to be a very rare adverse event characterized by the presence of thrombi with low platelet levels after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Between December 9, 2020 and May 5, 2021, more than 160 VITTs occurred out of a total of 30.8 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered in the United Kingdom. However, the British Parliament said: “The overall risk of VITT after administration of the Oxford University / AstraZeneca vaccine is 10.9 per million doses. “This depends on the age group, with an estimated 1 in 100,000 people over the age of 50 and 1 in 50,000 people between the ages of 18 and 49. Do not miss it “Following the age-based risk-benefit analysis, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) concluded that people under the age of 40 should be offered an alternative to the Oxford University / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. I attached it. “ Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine currently being rolled out in the UK is not associated with VITT. Cases of VITT have been reported after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (a vaccine that uses the same technology as AstraZeneca). However, this vaccine has not yet been approved for use in the United Kingdom. The UK Government advises: “Some people report tremors / sudden cold with tremors, such as sweating, headaches (including headaches like migraines), nausea, muscle aches, and feeling sick. The day you take the vaccine, which usually lasts 1-2 days. “If you have a high fever that lasts for more than 3 days, or if you have other persistent symptoms, this may not be due to side effects of the vaccine. You should see an appropriate doctor depending on your symptoms. . “ Talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or nurse if you experience any side effects. If you are worried about side effects, please report directly from the Coronavirus Yellow Card Report Site or search for the MHRA Yellow Card on Google Play. To avoid double reporting, do not report the same side effects to both systems. Serious side effects are extremely rare, but if any of the following occur within approximately 4 days to 4 weeks after vaccination, you should seek medical attention urgently. New severe headaches that cannot be helped or worsened by regular painkillers

Headaches that get worse when you lie down or bend down

Abnormal headaches that may be accompanied by:

Blurred vision, nausea, vomiting

Difficulty in your speech

Weakness, drowsiness or seizures

New, unexplained pin bruises and bleeding

Shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling of the lower extremities, or persistent abdominal pain

