Smart toilets use AI to find signs of gastrointestinal problems





Gastroenterologists can learn about a patient’s bowel health by analyzing the stool and looking for irregularities that may be a sign of symptoms such as inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome. .. A new technology developed at Duke University can automate much of this process by working with existing toilet systems and using artificial intelligence to scan and classify feces as they are washed away. It may seem unpleasant, but for years, researchers have enjoyed the idea of ​​using smart toilets. Smart toilet paper Take a quick snapshot of your stool. By profiling the contents of these samples, you can gain a better understanding of the bacteria that live in your gut. Smart toilet under development at Stanford University This type of thinking extends to urine and analyzes both forms of human waste to reveal potential signs of illness. Duke University’s smart toilet technology focuses only on the second. It is designed to be installed on an existing toilet pipe and collect images of passing stools. The artificial intelligence algorithm was trained with over 3,000 images of unique stools, classified by gastroenterologists as loose, normal, constipation, and the presence of blood. The algorithm was then able to analyze the image on its own, with an 85% chance of accurately classifying the stool and a 76% chance of accurately detecting the blood. “Patients are optimistic about the willingness to use the technology because it can be installed in the toilet pipe and does not require the patient to do anything other than flush it,” said Sonia Grego, principal investigator of the study. Says. “This can be especially useful for patients who may not be able to report their condition, such as those living in long-term care facilities.” Although only in the form of prototypes, researchers are optimistic about where their work will lead and already have some ideas on how to improve smart toilet technology. This involves integrating sampling mechanisms to analyze biochemical markers of highly specific disease data. “Usually, gastroenterologists need to rely on patient self-reported stool information to identify the cause of gastrointestinal health problems, which can be very unreliable,” the study said. Said Deborah Fisher, the lead author of. “Patients often cannot remember what stools look like or how often they defecate, which is part of a standard monitoring process. Smart toilet technology makes chronic gastrointestinal problems more accurate and timely. You can collect the long-term information you need to diagnose Lee. “ The study was presented at the 2021 Virtual Conference on Gastrointestinal Disease Week over the weekend. Source: Duke University

