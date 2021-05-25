Is Hyaluronic Acid Good for Your Skin?





Skin care enthusiasts don’t have to talk about the multiple benefits of Hyaluronic acid (HA).. It is considered one of the best ingredients and many have vowed to use it as part of their skin care routines. However, when it comes to skin care, one size is not enough. So, despite the acclaimed reviews, is hyaluronic acid for you? “This is one of the most hydrating ingredients, but if misused, hyaluronic acid can actually dry the skin,” said Dr. Jushya Sarin, a recent Instagram dermatologist. So here’s what you need to know if you plan to incorporate hyaluronic acid into your routine. What is hyaluronic acid? According to Dr. Sarin, hyaluronic acid is a sugar molecule that “naturally exists in the skin, binds water to collagen, traps it in the skin, and appears moist, plump, and moisturized.” But it continues to deplete with age. HA is a sheet mask, serum, Moisturizer.. Explaining the reasons behind the topic of HA, a moisturizer that attracts water to the skin, she states: “Hyaluronic acid is ideal for all skin types. In general, it is non-irritating and does not cause rosacea, acne, or skin reactions, but the potential for adverse effects is small.” “The perception that hyaluronic acid is a mysterious molecule of dryness and wrinkles is highly exaggerated and can be counterproductive if used incorrectly,” she added. How can hyaluronic acid have a negative effect? When hyaluronic acid is present as a macromolecule, it cannot penetrate the top layers of the skin. “The use of hyaluronic acid as a topical wettable powder is weak in itself,” she said. As a result, hyaluronic acid can be effective. That is, it temporarily adds water to the top layer of the skin, which in turn gives the skin a short-lived, plump feel. “If the skin is dry or dehydrated in the first place and the surrounding air is dry (winter or continued use of AC), the product can absorb water deep into the skin,” she explains. Did. How is this possible? “Hyaluronic acid works by absorbing moisture like a sponge. When applied to dry skin in dry weather, it absorbs moisture from the skin, not from the atmosphere. When this happens. Hyaluronic acid does its job. It has the opposite effect of what it was intended for, “Dr. Sarin explained. As a result, the skin becomes drier, thirsty, and more prone to signs of aging. Should You Avoid Hyaluronic Acid? It depends on how you use it. Dr. Sarin suggested using HA on moist skin and sealing it with a moisturizer. “When used together, moisturizers help trap hydration from HA, rather than let it escape,” she concludes. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

..





