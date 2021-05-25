Which is more dangerous and who is at risk?

While cases of black mold infection are increasing in several states of India, fatal cases of yellow mold infection have been reported from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to experts, yellow fungi are more dangerous than both black and white fungi. The infected patient is currently being treated at a Ghaziabad hospital.

A few days ago, four cases of fungus were reported in Patna, Bihar. Mildew is more dangerous than black mold and can cause serious problems if left untreated.

Cloud ear fungus was recently announced as an epidemic in 29 states in India.

Know the difference between black, white and yellow bacteria

Black fungus

Black fungi or zygomycosis can affect the face, nose, orbits, and even the brain. In some cases, it can cause vision loss. It can also spread to the lungs.

White fungus

White bacteria are more dangerous than black bacteria because they can adversely affect the lungs and damage other parts of the body. White fungi can be fatal and can affect the brain, respiratory system, and digestive tract.

Yellow fungus

According to experts, yellow fungi, which usually affect reptiles, are more dangerous than white and black fungi. Yellow fungal infections can also be fatal if treatment is continued. Yellow fungal infections are mainly caused by poor hygiene. It is very important to clean the enclosure around your home and keep it as clean as possible. Remove old food and feces as soon as possible to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold.

Black fungus: Who is at risk?

According to doctors, COVID-19 patients, diabetics, and people who have been on steroids for a long time are at increased risk of getting black ear mushrooms. Some experts argue that long-term stays in the ICU may also increase the risk of black ear mushrooms.

Mildew: Who is at risk?

People with low immunity are at increased risk of getting a fungus. An unsanitary environment, including mold, makes people susceptible to this fungal infection. Although the disease is not contagious, it can be inhaled by the patient, putting another person with an immunodeficiency at risk. People with diabetes, those who suffer from cancer, and even those who are on long-term steroid treatment are at increased risk of catching white fungi.

Yellow Fungus: Who is at risk?

It is not yet known who is at high risk for the fungus, but some experts say that people with weak immunity should be vigilant and call their doctor if they notice any symptoms. People with diabetes, cancer, and other comorbidities should also be vigilant and not ignore the symptoms of the fungus infection.

Symptoms of black fungus

Black fungi cause serious problems for people recovering from COVID. Black bacteria can cause discoloration of the nose, blurred vision, unilateral facial pain, toothache, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

Symptomatology of white fungus

The symptoms of the fungus are very similar to those of COVID-19. If it affects the lungs and can cause chest pain, cough, and shortness of breath. White fungi can also cause headaches, pain, infections, and even swelling.

Symptomatology of yellow fungus

Symptoms of the yellow fungus are laziness, loss of appetite, or no appetite and weight loss. In severe cases, the yellow fungus can also cause pus leakage and delayed healing of open wounds, delayed healing of all wounds, malnutrition and organ failure, and eye sinking due to ultimate necrosis.

Treatment of black fungus, white fungus, and yellow fungus

The only treatment for black, mildew and yellow mold is amphotericin B injection, a widespread antifungal drug.