Science-based Indian Vaccine-Related Decisions, says NTAGI Chair | Latest News India





Dr. NK Arora, chair of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), justified the government’s decision to postpone vaccination by three months after clinical recovery from coronavirus disease on Monday (Covid-19). , India said all vaccination decisions were science-based. According to news agency ANI. “We use scientific evidence to get the most out of our vaccines. Not only are we trying to get the best results, but the country is protected from various variants and waves of the coronavirus. I’m trying to make sure that time and we want to make sure people are properly protected. Here, I also have to say that the vaccine shortage is only for the next 6 weeks. Must be, “said NK Arora. Click here for full coverage of Covid-19 Previously, the National Group of Experts on Vaccine Management for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) recommended postponing vaccination within 3 months after clinical recovery of the disease. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, these recommendations are based on “new global scientific evidence and experience.” The recommendation adds that if the patient becomes infected after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose should be postponed until 3 months after recovery. “Since July, the production of Covaxin and Covishield has been shown to increase doses of 20-25 chlores per month. In addition, other vaccines such as Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson will be available in the coming months. It will be, “says NK Arora. .. According to NTAGI recommendations, two studies conducted in the United Kingdom and the United States show that the presence of antibodies in the system reduces the chance of reinfection 6-7 months after infection by 84-91%. .. Meanwhile, India’s decision to postpone vaccination of recovered patients by three months was based on data from 1,400 subjects who were at risk of reinfection 102 days after recovery, and only 4.5% said. The chair added. (With ANI input)

