York region opens thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination schedules on Tuesday





The York region says it is adding tens of thousands of new appointments for COVID-19 vaccination at the clinic. In a news release on Monday, the region announced that it would add 49,000 new appointments to its booking system. These appointments will be available Tuesday at 8:30 am and are open to anyone over the age of 12 living, working or attending school in the York area. Most of the appointments are for the first dose. Currently, there is a small list of people eligible for a second dose at short intervals, including certain high-risk health care workers, indigenous peoples, and those at risk with many serious health conditions. People aged 12 to 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine. The community also said on Monday that it will begin hosting a youth-friendly clinic that offers a long appointment time frame to support people who want to be vaccinated together as a child and family. The clinic will be open on May 27th, 28th, 31st, and June 1st. A dedicated weekend for youth and family vaccinations will also be held from May 29th to 30th. “Families are encouraged to book together for families over the age of 12 who have not yet received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” the region said in a news release. Reservations are required At most York area clinics. Thousands of new bookings have been added in the area this week, but one large vaccination clinic remains closed for several days longer. The drive-through vaccine clinic in Wonderland, Canada, will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to bad weather, the York region said Monday. The appointment, which was to be held in Wonderland, Canada at the time, has been moved to the Maple Community Center on 10190 Keel Street. Due to the hot weather, the clinic was closed for most of the long weekends. To date, 673,000 residents of the York region (68.6% of the adult population) have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to local authorities.

