New COVID-19 cases plummet in Maryland





Maryland reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,288 new cases. This is a 20.5% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 2,879 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Maryland was ranked 41st among the states in which the coronavirus spreads fastest on a per capita basis. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 23.9% from the previous week, and 176,891 cases were reported. With 1.82% of the country’s population, Maryland had 1.29% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, eight states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Throughout Maryland, cases decreased in 17 counties, the most in Prince George’s, Ann Alandel, and Montgomery County. Wicomico County reported 51 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, 49 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 7,629 cases and 153 deaths have been reported. Worcester County reported 9 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported nine cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 3,619 cases and 99 deaths have been reported. Somerset County reported 24 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 22 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,600 cases and 38 deaths have been reported. Sussex County reported 167 cases and 4 deaths last week. A week ago, 172 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 25,841 cases and 493 deaths have been reported. Accomack County reported 10 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 14 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 2,849 cases and 42 deaths have been reported. Northampton County reported two cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 808 cases and 36 deaths have been reported. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Maryland ranks 11th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 55.3% of the population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 49.2%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Maryland reported an additional 282,352 vaccinations, including 122,632 initial doses. Last week, the state received 341,320 vaccinations, including 126,067 initial doses. Overall, Maryland reported a total of 5,844,931 doses. Within Maryland, the worst per capita weekly outbreaks occurred in Somerset, Dochester, and Caroline counties. Overall, 408 Baltimore County added the newest cases. Prince George’s County, 369 cases. Baltimore City County was 359. Weekly cases increased in 6 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in Queen Anne, Washington, and Howard counties. In Maryland, 78 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 78 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 458,292 people have been coronavirus-positive and 9,007 have died of the disease in Maryland, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,117,737 people are positive and 589,893 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

