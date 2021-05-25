Is my child more likely to get COVID-19 or the flu? :shot

Switch captions d3sign / Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a strong statement when it decided on the effectiveness of the vaccine: Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask In most situations. However, some parents were worried about how the change would affect children who were too young to be vaccinated.

Dr. Paul OffitHeading the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia says the new mask guidance is almost good news.

“But I think it makes this world a little unsafe for young children,” he says.

Even vaccinated parents can become infected with the coronavirus. There is also a small risk that the virus can be transmitted to unvaccinated children.

However, the risk of a child becoming seriously ill is very small and is comparable to the risk of a child becoming seriously ill as a result of the flu.

To date, of the more than 74 million children in the United States 300 COVID-19 dead And thousands of serious illnesses.By comparison, the CDC has registered 188 deaths related to influenza Children during the 2019-2020 flu season. (There has basically been no flu season for the past year.)

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 appears to be deteriorating. However, these numbers are bloated as a result of the CDC’s reporting rules. The CDC requires all children admitted to the hospital to be tested for coronavirus.

Dr. Roshni MatthewAccording to her hospital experience as a pediatric infectious disease expert at Stanford University School of Medicine, there was a 45% chance that a coronavirus-positive child was not actually infected with COVID-19.The· Survey results have been released Online in the journal Hospital pediatrics.

In such cases, she says, the hospitalization was due to “a completely unrelated diagnosis of appendicitis, a fracture of the femur, etc.”

She says the risk of serious consequences of COVID-19, especially for children, is as great as the risk of influenza. However, many parents seem to be more worried about new and less familiar illnesses. That anxiety is heightened by new guidelines for wearing masks. However, experts encourage parents to try not to worry too much.

“When you stop going to the store because of fear, you come across an unmasked person. It’s probably an overreaction,” he says. Grecchan Chapman, Professor of Psychology studying these health challenges at Carnegie Mellon University.

I can understand why my parents feel that way, she says. These risks are very low, but not zero. And people are having a hard time conceptualizing small risk differences. For example, one-thousandth and one-millionth risk.

“It doesn’t look much different from a person,” says Chapman.

But it’s also a matter of perspective. Small risks have a small impact on the entire population, but parents naturally do not think from the perspective of the entire population.

“When you’re a parent and you’re thinking about one or two children, that’s really all or nothing,” says Chapman. “Of course, the odds of that very bad event are really, really low, but it’s not zero.”

The risk continues to diminish as COVID-19 infection rates decrease and the likelihood of infecting unmasked individuals decreases.

Soon, the whole question will come to mind. The challenge is not to reassure parents about very low risk Convince your child to get vaccinated, To further reduce its low risk. Currently, children over the age of 12 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Vaccine is being tested in infants..

When a child is eligible, COVID-19 “becomes a vaccine-preventable infection,” says Mathew. “Therefore, every opportunity can be used to prevent the death of all children.”

about Two-thirds of a child You will be vaccinated against the flu. And vaccination is important not only for themselves, but for children as the main reason for the rapid spread of influenza throughout the community.

Health officials may face similar challenges to persuade parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

Health officials may face similar challenges to persuade parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.