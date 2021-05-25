These two signs can reduce the risk of death from Covid-19





Initially, India, like the rest of the world, suffered from the coronavirus, but the situation was somewhat controlled. In 2021, the number of cases of Covid surged, forcing the country to stay indoors and increasing the risk of expansion. India’s death toll is currently over 3 racs due to Covid-19, with nearly 1.5 racs occurring during the second wave of the pandemic. Today, India has reached the third highest number of deaths in the world. However, new studies suggest that there may be ways to reduce Covid-19 mortality by recognizing only two symptoms. Read again- Covid-19 and Pregnancy: Answers to Frequently Asked Questions “Chest pain” and “dyspnea” can reduce Covid’s risk of death According to a study published in the journal Influenza and other respiratory virusesBy monitoring respiratory rate and blood oxygen saturation at home, you can reduce the risk of death from Covid-19. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 If you have obvious symptoms such as “persistent pain or chest tightness” or “dyspnea”, you should see a doctor. Read again- More dangerous yellow fungi reported in India after black and white fungi According to experts at the University of Washington in the United States, these indicators may not exist even if respiratory and blood oxygen levels reach harmful levels. They further explained that people in Covid-19 may miss the window of early medical intervention by the time they experience symptoms that require immediate attention. Read again- The Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the “Indian mutant” of coronavirus. In a statement, Nona Sotoudenia, a cardiologist at Varsity School of Medicine, said: Dyspnea.. They have a very low oxygen saturation and can still be asymptomatic. If patients follow current guidance, they may not be short of breath until their blood oxygen is significantly low, and they miss the opportunity to intervene early in life-saving treatment. “ result Researchers investigated 1,095 cases aged 18 years and older who were admitted to Covid-19 at UW Medicine Hospital in Seattle or Rush University Medical Center in Chicago between March 1 and June 8, 2020. did. Patients with hypoxia (hypoxia oxygen saturation; 91% or less) showed a 1.8-4.0-fold higher risk of death than if they were hospitalized with normal blood oxygen levels, depending on the patient’s blood oxygen levels. It was.

Similarly, compared to patients hospitalized with normal respiratory rate, Tachypnea (Rapid and shallow breathing; 23 breaths per minute) The risk of death was 1.9 to 3.2 times higher. Almost all patients with hypoxemia and tachypnea needed oxygen supplementation that could successfully treat acute Covid-19 instances when combined with glucocorticoids, which reduce inflammation. “With CDC [World Health Organization] Consider recreating their guidelines to explain this population of asymptomatic people who actually deserve hospitalization and care, “the researchers said. Monitor symptoms Apart from the above two, you also need to be aware that you need to be vigilant to protect yourself from viral infections. Make sure you are wearing a mask when you go out, avoid mass gatherings, and take steps to boost your immunity.Also, don’t ignore COVID symptoms Continuous headache, sudden rise in body temperature, pain and pain, dry cough, diarrhea, loss of smell and taste, dyspnea or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or exercise. Also, if you are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, don’t forget to get vaccinated. (With input from IANS) Published: May 25, 2021 1:49 pm | Updated: May 25, 2021 14:09



