Can antibiotics treat human illnesses in addition to bacterial infections?





Antibiotics (green) bind to human-like yeast ribosomes (gray), allowing the synthesis of some proteins (represented by orange, purple, and blue), while others (dark green). Does not allow composition. Credits: Maxim Svetlov / UIC

Antibiotics used to treat common bacterial infectious diseases such as pneumonia and sinusitis may also be used to treat human illnesses such as cancer, according to researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago. .. Theoretically, at least. As outlined in New Nature Communications In the study, the UIC College of Pharmacy team showed in laboratory experiments that eukaryotic ribosomes can be modified to respond to antibiotics in the same way as prokaryotic ribosomes. Fungi, plants and animals (like humans) are eukaryotes. They are composed of cells with well-defined nuclei. Bacteria, on the other hand, are prokaryotes. They do not have a nucleus and are composed of cells with different structures, sizes, and properties. Eukaryotic and prokaryotic ribosomes Protein synthesis Needed for Cell proliferation And replication is also different. “Some antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections work in interesting ways. Ribosome It inhibits protein synthesis in bacterial cells and very selectively. “Some proteins are licensed, but others are not,” said Alexander Mankin, a professor of medicinal chemistry and pharmacognosy at the UIC School of Pharmacognosy and a senior author of the study. Stated. “” When treating an infection with antibiotics, the patient’s cells are unaffected because the drug is not designed to bind to the differently shaped ribosomes of eukaryotic cells. “This is because there are many types of cancers and many types of human diseases caused by the expression of unwanted proteins. Neurodegenerative diseasesFor example, we wanted to know if we could use antibiotics to prevent human cells from making unwanted proteins and only make unwanted proteins, “says Mankin. To answer this question, Mankin and Maxim Svetrov, an assistant professor of pharmacy who is the lead author of the study, turned to yeast, a eukaryote with cells that resemble human cells. The research team, which includes German and Swiss partners, has performed “cool tricks,” Mankin said. “We designed the yeast ribosome to be more bacterial.” Mankin and Svetlov’s team used biochemistry and microgenetics to modify over 7,000 nucleotides in yeast ribosomal RNA. This was sufficient to allow macrolide antibiotics, a common class of antibiotics that function by binding to bacterial ribosomes, to act on yeast ribosomes. Using this yeast model, researchers applied genomic profiling and high-resolution structural analysis to understand how all intracellular proteins are synthesized and how macrolides interact. .. yeast Ribosome. “Through this analysis, we found out whether macrolide antibiotics can stop eukaryotic ribosome production, depending on the particular genetic signature of the protein (the presence of a” good “or” bad “sequence). “Mr. Mankin said. “This has shown that, conceptually, antibiotics can be used to selectively inhibit. protein Human synthesis cell It is used to treat human illnesses caused by “bad” proteins. “ UIC researchers’ experiments provide a staging venue for further research. “I found the concept to work, so I can look for it. Antibiotics It can bind to unmodified eukaryotic ribosomes and optimize them to inhibit only proteins that are harmful to humans, “Mankin said. Unlock the “water shape” in the antibiotic resistance mechanism For more information:

Maxim S. Svetlov et al, Situation-Specific Actions of Macrolide Antibiotics on Eukaryotic Ribosomes, Nature Communications (2021). Maxim S. Svetlov et al, Situation-Specific Actions of Macrolide Antibiotics on Eukaryotic Ribosomes,(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-23068-1 Provided by

University of Illinois, Chicago





Quote: Can antibiotics treat human illnesses in addition to bacterial infections? (May 25, 2021) May 25, 2021 Obtained from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-antibiotics-human-diseases-addition-bacterial.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos