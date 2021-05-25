Ontarians who received the first AstraZeneca vaccine in mid-March can book a second dose

Increase the font size of the article

Toronto—Oxford-Ontario residents receiving the first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The mid-March vaccine will be available for a second dose this week as the state is trying to run out of stockpiles before it expires.

Top doctors in the state last week prioritized a second dose for those who obtained the first AstraZeneca jab between March 10 and March 19 during pilot projects at several pharmacies and clinics Said.

The recommended interval between shots is at least 12 weeks, but after 10 weeks the group will be provided with a second injection to take advantage of the 45,000 doses set to expire in about 1 week.

Another 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca will expire next month.

The state currently has more than 300,000 inventories.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Ontario, said shorter intervals are safe and provide strong protection against COVID-19.

The state states that those who receive the first dose of AstraZeneca after March 19 can book a second dose in the near future, but so far no additional details have been provided.

AstraZeneca is associated with a rare, potentially fatal blood clot, and some states have recently been urged to discontinue use of AstraZeneca to await further research.

















