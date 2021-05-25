Health
The number of COVID cases in Melbourne will increase to nine.Victorian restrictions, masks reintroduced
A senior source from the Andrews government talked about the condition of anonymity and said: That era The government was hoping to receive more updates from health officials on Tuesday night.
A ministerial meeting was held at a regular meeting on Tuesday afternoon, but no decision was made.
Genome sequencing confirmed that the cluster was associated with a Warato man who picked up an Indian variant in a hotel quarantine in South Australia before returning to Melbourne earlier this month. Brett Sutton, chief health officer, said it is still unclear whether the first case directly infected the new case, which was revealed on Tuesday morning. In the chain of communication.
A man in his 60s, who had symptoms on May 17, was examined only on Monday because he was in close contact with one of the four cases revealed that day.
As a result, Professor Sutton said that men’s movements were “mostly small and involved interactions,” but he was unknowingly infected for more than a week.
Loading
Later on Tuesday, Victorian officials revealed that four new infections had been detected. This is all domestic contacts for men in their 60s.
Of the close contact of 168 cases identified within the cluster, 84 were negative by Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, the number of such close contacts requested for 14 days of quarantine was expected to increase.
“We have to live in the possibility that many of them will be confirmed as positive. Currently, the main close liaison is isolated,” said Professor Sutton.
Catherine Bennett, director of epidemiology at Deakin University, said the five new cases reported on Tuesday have already spread by at least four generations, and other cases may not yet be detected. Stated.
“These people were positive and probably infectious before they were quarantined,” she said. “I’m worried that I may have been exposed for at least 5 days.”
Professor Bennett argued that it was too early to say whether Victorians would enter another blockade, and that state government restrictions were proportional to current risks.
Despite the potential for multiple new close contacts and exposure sites related to Tuesday’s new incident, Professor Sutton is optimistic when asked if further restrictions are needed in addition to what was announced Tuesday morning. was.
“Number. Every day, tonight and tomorrow, I’ll check for more information,” he told ABC Radio. “But at this point, it’s only related to four major contracts that tested positive.”
Approximately 11 months after Victoria began the 16-week second wave blockade on June 30, last year, La Trobe University epidemiologist Hassanbury said that Melbourne was hovering in an “unknown zone.” It was very difficult to predict how it would evolve. “
“I think it will trigger the people of Melbourne as we are heading for a cold climate, and it reminds us that we were all blocked last winter,” said Associate Professor Vallee. It was.
Acting Prime Minister James Merlino said the government is considering further advice on large-scale events such as weekend AFL matches. Rising Festival, Starts on Wednesday.
Paul Guerra, CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce, warned that the decree of wearing masks would inevitably force Victorian people to work from home rather than from the office.
“We know that if you need to wear a face mask in the office or at work, attendance will plummet and a high percentage of people will choose to work from home,” he said.
“Given Victoria’s journey on COVID-19, there is, of course, some tension in using public transport and going to the office when an outbreak occurs.”
Test centers throughout Melbourne were overwhelmed from 8am on Tuesday as they struggled to keep up with demand. One of Eping’s Northern Hospitals closed 20 minutes after opening, the Royal Showground site reached capacity 5 minutes after accepting visitors, and people were waiting for more than two hours by car to take the test. It was.
Vaccination clinics also reported increased demand. “There was a lot of carry-on,” said Antony Tobin, chief medical officer at St. Vincents Hospital, who oversees the Royal Exhibition Building clinic.
“I think it’s a shame [the outbreak] It has happened, but I think it’s good to remind people that we are still in this vulnerable situation and that people need to be vaccinated to reopen the community. ” Told.
With Aisha Dow and Daniel Charney
