AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Thrombus: When to Get Medical Assistance

Despite the success of large-scale vaccinations in the UK, one of the most widely used vaccinations, the AstraZeneca vaccine, has been plagued by problems. This is a record of a very rare but dangerous illness that causes blood clots and abnormal bleeding. AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.. Many countries have suspended or suspended the introduction of vaccines, despite evidence of little risk.

(Photo: Hector Vivas / Getty Images)
The nurse prepares the injection with the dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Although this disorder is extremely rare, much attention has been paid to the signs and symptoms of blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Drug Enforcement Administration, has created a list of the most common blood clot warning signs.

According to the EMA, patients should receive medical assistance immediately if they have any of the following symptoms:

  • Breathing problems
  • Chest pain
  • Swollen feet
  • Persistent abdominal pain
  • Nervous system symptoms such as severe and recurrent headaches and blurred vision
  • A small blood patch under the skin that extends beyond the injection site.

“By recognizing signs of blood clots and thrombocytopenia and treating them early, health professionals can help the affected people recover and avoid complications,” the Health Organization said. Official website..

Thrombosis, low platelets associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Decreased blood clots and platelets are common in patients who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. New York Times Said.

Platelets are colorless blood cells that help the coagulation process.

As a rule, thrombocytopenia should cause unnecessary bleeding rather than blood clots.

One possible theory is that the combination of thrombosis and platelet depletion is an immune response that causes a syndrome similar to the one sometimes seen in heparin patients.

The anticoagulant heparin is used to cure and avoid blood clots.

Authorities say there is nothing to worry about blood clots

The disease is sporadic, but patients who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first time are at increased risk.

“Overall, so far, over 10 people develop this condition for every 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.” Public Health Services (PHE) Said in writing.

According to Public Health England, this occurs most often in young people, between 4 days and 4 weeks after vaccination.

Keep in mind that similar symptoms can occur spontaneously and the problem of coagulation is a frequent side effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Other COVID-19 vaccines are not associated with increased risk in the United Kingdom.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) all recommend that you obtain some of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

The benefits of a vaccine that protects you from the serious effects of COVID-19 are widely agreed to mask the potential for this very rare disease.

In the current scenario, JCVI recommends that individuals between the ages of 30 and 39 be vaccinated with non-AstraZeneca vaccines.

People under the age of 30 should be vaccinated with a vaccine other than AstraZeneca, as the likelihood of COVID-19 contamination is too low.

