Patients with COVID who are not hospitalized may have a lower risk of long COVID

As with all other COVIDs, long-range versions of the data will continue to be collected. A New research Focusing on Danish patients gives some light and hope, saying that patients who are not hospitalized with COVID-19 appear to be at low risk for long COVID.

As America Appear Due to the long siege of COVID-19 and reduced infections, hospitalizations, and mortality, infection prevention physicians and other healthcare professionals focus on sequelae such as long COVIDs that remain symptomatic for weeks or months after an acute infection. .. Kevin Kavanagh, as MD Infection Control Today®Recent Editorial Advisory Committee put it “Survival is a low standard for community health. 10-30% of mildly affected individuals can develop long-distance syndrome.”

Researchers at the University of Southern Denmark state that “after SARS-CoV-2 infection, the absolute risk of delaying acute complications such as venous thromboembolism, ischemic stroke, and psychiatric illness that does not require hospitalization is low.” The measured burden on the secondary care department due to the post-acute effects of SARS-CoV-2 infections, primarily unhospitalized individuals, is probably due to persistent symptoms managed in general practice. Or because not all, persistent symptoms leading to health care encounters that may be lower than expected. “

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Define a long COVID as follows “A series of symptoms that may last weeks or months after the initial infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, or may appear weeks after infection. Even if the disease is mild or asymptomatic. Anyone infected with COVID-19 can develop long COVIDs. People with long COVIDs report experiencing various combinations of the following symptoms: fatigue or malaise: Difficulty in feeling, thinking or concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”), headache, loss of smell or taste, dizziness when standing.

The Danish study used a population-based cohort with prescription, patient, and health insurance registrations, and researchers tested positive or PCR tests between February 27 and May 31, 2020. We reviewed negative patients.

The team examined the consequences associated with complications such as persistent symptoms and the use of certain prescription medications. The authors reported that they were able to review 8983 of the 10,498 SARS-CoV-2 patients who were alive within 2 weeks of the positive test and were not hospitalized. “Compared to SARS-CoV-2 negative individuals, SARS-CoV-2 positive individuals, with the exception of bronchodilators, especially short-acting β2 agonists (especially short-acting β2 agonists), The risk of starting a new drug was not high (RD <0.1%). 117 [1·7%] 6935 positives vs 743 [1·3%] 57,206 negative individuals; RD + 0.4% [95% CI 0·1–0·7]RR1 ・ 32 [1·09–1·60]) And triptans (33) [0·4%] 8292 vs 198 [0·3%] 72,828; RD + 0.1% [0·0–0·3]RR1 ・ 55 [1·07–2·25]). Increased risk of getting a hospital diagnosis of dyspnea (103) [1·2%] 8676 vs 499 [0·7%] 76728; RD + 0.6% [0·4–0·8]RR2 ・ 00 [1·62–2·48]) And venous thromboembolism (20) [0·2%] 8785 vs 110 [0·1%] 78,872; RD + 0.1% [0·0–0·2]RR1 ・ 77 [1·09–2·86]) SARS-CoV-2 positive individuals do not have an increased risk of other diagnoses compared to negative individuals. “

While there I still have a lot to learn For long COVIDs, significant resources and sustainable funding are required to support future research. In addition, as we learn about the needs of those who are experiencing the effects of a long-term COVID epidemic and infection, it becomes essential to provide resources to those who are experiencing those symptoms.

This original version of this article Contagion®..