Most children with inflammatory COVID-19 syndrome recover by 6 months

New studies suggest that many children who develop a rare inflammatory syndrome after COVID-19 see their most serious symptoms resolved by 6 months.
The study was small, but less than 50 children were in this condition. Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), The author says the results are promising.
“These findings have many of the most serious consequences. [MIS-C] Dr. Justin Penner, a research co-author of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, said in a statement. Nevertheless, some children should have experienced persistent fatigue and difficulty exercising. It is closely monitored, the researchers said.
MIS-C was first discovered in April 2020 inflammation Of multiple organs like heart, lung,kidney, brain, skin, According to the eyes and gastrointestinal tract Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)..Children with this condition may have a fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea, Usually a positive COVID-19 test and usually requires hospitalization. This condition is rare — about a year later, a total of 3,742 MIS-C cases and 35 deaths have been reported in the United States. According to the CDCApproximately 4 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, According to the American Academy of Pediatrics..
A new study published in the journal on Monday (May 24th) Lancet Child & Adolcent HealthIs the longest MIS-C study to date that has followed children for 6 months after admission. Researchers analyzed information from 46 children admitted to MIS-C at Great Ormond Street Hospital from April to September 2020.
All children had systemic inflammation when they were hospitalized. That is, they had elevated levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. The majority, 98%, had gastrointestinal symptoms, 52% had neurological symptoms, and 33% had cardiac symptoms.
However, at 6 months, 1 child (2%) still had systemic inflammation, 2 (4%) had heart problems, and 6 (13%) had gastrointestinal symptoms. did. None of the children died.
In addition, 98% of patients returned to school full-time (virtually or face-to-face).
In addition, the muscle strength test score improved from 53 out of 80 points in hospital (the higher the score, the better the muscle strength) to 80 out of 80 points in 6 months.
Approximately 40% of patients showed subtle abnormalities on certain neurological tests, such as minor problems with coordination, reflexes, and eye movement tests. However, these anomalies did not translate into “dysfunction.” In short, the children had no problems with their ability to perform everyday tasks such as walking, the author said.
Still, when I tested and measured how much I could walk in 6 minutes, some people had problems exercising. Six months after admission, a gait test showed that about 40% of children were in the bottom 3% by age and gender.
However, the authors said the findings were difficult to interpret because the study was not compared to the walking speed of children not hospitalized with MIS-C. Even healthy children may have experienced diminished athletic performance, given that the blockade prevents people from exercising normally during a pandemic.
“The levels of fatigue and weakness found in the 6-month follow-up are of concern and require close monitoring, but it is difficult to determine if this finding is the direct cause. [MIS-C] Or, if the COVID-19 pandemic caused more extensively as a result of disruptions in the lives of children, “co-author of the study, Dr. Karin Moshal of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Great Ormond Street Hospital, said in a statement. Stated.
The new study also cannot rule out the possibility of additional long-term effects in children older than 6 months of admission () Kidney diseaseIt is important to continue follow-up of MIS-C patients, as they may appear more than 6 months after serious illness, the authors said.
Originally published in Live Science.