Does Ivermectin Really Act on Covid-19?

Q. Is ivermectin, traditionally used to treat human parasitic infections, effective against Covid-19?

The World Health Organization recently said that ivermectin has “very low certainty of evidence” about its impact on mortality and its ability to clear the body from the body, and uses ivermectin only in Covid-19 patients in clinical trial settings. We have issued a guideline that it should be. After this, many Indian state governments refused to use it in Covid-19 patients. This has caused similar confusion and anxiety between patients and healthcare providers. However, [I believe] There is sufficient evidence to show the effectiveness of the drug.Published in American Journal of Therapeutics It explicitly mentions a number of randomized and observational controlled trials of ivermectin that have repeatedly reported significant improvements in clinical outcomes. Many preventative studies have shown that regular use of ivermectin leads to a significant reduction in viral infections. In addition, a comprehensive review of efficacy data available as of December 12, 2020 was obtained from in vitro, animal, clinical, and real-world studies of ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19 cases. It shows all of the above effects.

Q. How does ivermectin help Covid patients?

There are some points that deserve consideration. Since 2012, multiple in vitro studies have demonstrated that ivermectin inhibits the replication of many viruses, including those that cause influenza, Zika, and dengue. Ivermectin inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and binding to host tissue through several observed and proposed mechanisms. Ivermectin also has anti-inflammatory properties that prevent viral replication and, if treated early after symptoms appear, accelerate recovery and prevent exacerbations in patients with mild to moderate illness.

Q. So do all Covid patients need to take ivermectin as part of their treatment?

As mentioned above, overuse and abuse can be harmful to your health. Providers should be careful when prescribing these drugs as they are still under consideration. The best way is to be wise and not prioritize panic over logical reasoning. Most reused medications, when used in the treatment of Covid-19, have pros and cons, which need to be explained to the patient when prescribing treatment. We must be cautious, but wise. We all make informed choices to help us be stronger and more empowered from this crisis.

