Colorado COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, but progress is slow – Denver Post





The situation at COVID-19 in Colorado is still improving, but hospitalization hasn’t dropped as fast as a week ago. As of Monday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that 556 people across the state were hospitalized with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19. This is 175 less than the hospital care required on May 8, but still surpassed last summer’s peak and reached mid-July. Hospitalizations have increased in Douglas and El Paso counties over the past two weeks over the past seven days, but have decreased in most states. The number of new confirmed cases continued to decline steadily, but 4,667 were reported during the week ending Sunday. If they keep track, the state could soon fall below its summer peak for the first time since early October. There are still many new cases in Dolores and Conejos counties, and the high percentage of tests that returned positive is more widespread than the cases in Gilpin, Clear Creek, Jackson, Custer, Costilla, and Mineral counties. It suggests that it may be. Deaths have not declined yet, but they tend to lag behind cases and hospitalizations. Talia Quandelacy, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health, said it should become clear in the coming days whether removing mask mandates will disrupt the decline in new cases. On May 14, Governor Jared Polis announced that vaccinated people do not need it. Wear a mask in public, And unvaccinated people only need them in hospitals, schools, prisons and other environments. “We hope that the number of cases will continue to decline, especially as children between the ages of 12 and 15 begin to be vaccinated,” she said. A Recent research For US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masks, schools that require adults to wear masks were found to be 37% less likely to be infected with COVID-19 than schools that do not. However, because the study was done before the vaccine became widely available, the benefits could be lower if the same study were done now. Emily Wu, a graduate research assistant at COVID in Colorado, says it’s hard to know what’s going to happen in Colorado in the coming weeks and months, but as more people get vaccinated, one case. He said the chances of an outbreak would be low. 19 modeling team. Still, she said it is important to continue to take precautions as an individual, as new variants of the virus can undo some of the progress we have made. “Although the vaccinated person’s mask order has basically been lifted, it is advisable to think of the vaccine as a mask supplement rather than a replacement. These alone counteract COVID-19. Because you can’t do that, “she said.

