Unemployment due to a pandemic can cause widespread health problems

Taking a break from work isn’t just bad for your finances: it’s bad for your health.lose Work can cause depression, anxiety And other mental health issues. Studies also consistently show The unemployment and unemployment, even for just a few months, is also associated with poor physical health, including increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hospitalization and death. These risks can be tolerated for years or even decades after a person returns to work.

So Researcher to study Include Unemployment and the health effects of unemploymentThere are many reasons to worry that the next wave of health problems associated with COVID-19 may not come directly from the virus itself or the burden it puts on the healthcare system, but from the impact on the labor market. ..

During the first 6 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Twenty-five percent of adults in the United States say they or someone in their family has lost their job For a pandemic. Half of those who said they were unemployed reported that they were still unemployed six months later.Racial and ethnic minorities have been hit by a pandemic-led blow unemployment And Dead (number)..These communities are already facing Many years of structural inequality in living and working conditions It may affect the outlook for their work and shape their financial recovery.

Health effects of unemployment

It’s not difficult to understand why unemployment and subsequent periods of unemployment can be detrimental to human health.Next first few months unemployment Can be reduced Social support By making you nervous People’s financial and psychological well-being And Limit their social interaction.. People who do not have health insurance at work may not be able to see a doctor when they get sick.The stress caused by unemployment can also lead to increased use by people alcohol Or Drug, Eat less and exercise less Or develop Bad sleep pattern..

These risks persist even if someone receives an unemployment allowance or gets another job relatively quickly.Some studies show Months of unemployment It may be associated with long-term deterioration of health and well-being. One study The year after the participant lost his job, Mortality Some of them were twice as high, 10% to 15% higher than expected over the next 20 years, regardless of whether or not they got a new one. If this rate of increase in risk continues indefinitely, the authors said that unemployment at age 40 could reduce life expectancy by a year to a year and a half.

Other studies have associated unemployment with a high risk of the following conditions: Hypertension and arthritis,and Double the risk of heart attack and stroke.. And that’s not because people in poor health are more likely to lose their jobs.our 2007 analysis After removing the effects of baseline health and social background, we have shown that people who have lost their jobs are still more likely to report poor health.

Why pandemic unemployment is the next health crisis

Some of the data we are concerned about comes from other recessions and recessions. Great Depression from 2007 to 2009, We anticipate that worse results may occur as a result of COVID-19. The peak unemployment rate during the Great Depression was 10%, The peak unemployment rate in 2020 was almost 15%.. If the pandemic restrictions are still in place, the economic recovery will be more volatile and Some business operations have changed permanently, Making it difficult for some dismissed workers to get back their old jobs.

In addition, many people who become seriously ill with COVID-19 recover slowly. They may not be able to work with their previous abilities for some time. Other adults may need to take responsibility for the new caregiver because their relatives remain ill or have died and left others in need of care.

What can the government do?

Preliminary analysis of the potential health effects of COVID-related unemployment has already emerged, especially among vulnerable people. A recent New Zealand study Researchers estimate that pandemic-related unemployment can cause an overall 1% increase Cardiovascular disease The rate for every additional 1% increase in the unemployment rate. However, in the more vulnerable indigenous Maori population of the United States, the incidence of illness increased to 4% for every 1% increase in unemployment. The author’s model also suggests that the health effects of pandemic unemployment will last for the next 20 years.

This requires stronger support for non-workers, including continuous health insurance coverage, to mitigate the financial sacrifice of unemployment and thereby reduce some of its health implications. Suggests sex. There are several threads in the United States, including a social safety net for up to 26 weeks. unemployment When most states benefited and the CARES Act was passed in 2020, Congress created additional pandemic support. However, these were not sufficient to prevent food insecurity and a significant increase in food distribution use last year.

Given the potential long-term adverse health effects of unemployment, one way to protect workers may be to help businesses prevent them from being dismissed. Policy makers should continue to direct resources to employers who continue to operate and employ workers. If temporary dismissal is unavoidable, create an incentive to rehire the temporarily dismissed worker as soon as possible. In California, for example, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill in April requiring companies in affected industries such as hotels and event management. Rehire workers dismissed during a pandemic When work becomes available.

We believe that interventions and policies need to be broadly considered to address all the health effects of a pandemic. We must be aware of the widespread unemployment not only in the workplace that makes media headlines, but throughout the home and industry, and the unequal burden felt by workers who were already at a disadvantage before COVID-19. It will not be.The real solution is not just to get back to work, but to keep Americans safe jobs Paying living wages, enabling economic recovery along with healing people, health Care system.

