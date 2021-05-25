Narcissism related to aggression in reviews of 437 studies

New research has found that narcissism is associated with all forms of aggression.Credit: Ohio State University



A comprehensive analysis of 437 studies from around the world provides the best evidence to date that narcissism is an important risk factor for both aggression and violence, the researchers said.

Links between narcissism And Aggression Discovered in all aspects of narcissism and in various types of aggression. Results were similar regardless of gender, age, college student, or country of residence.

And to influence, narcissism does not have to be morbidly high. Research shows that higher levels are associated with aggression, even when narcissism is within what is considered normal.

“It’s a very simple message: narcissism is aggressive Violent behavior Overall. ” Brad Bushman, co-author of the study and professor of communications at Ohio State University, said.

The study was led by Sophie Kjærvik, a graduate student in communications in Ohio.Published in the journal today (May 24, 2021) Psychology Bulletin..

“The link we found between narcissism and aggression was important. It wasn’t trivial in size,” Kjærvik said. “The findings have important real-world implications.”

Researchers have combined and analyzed data from many studies to provide a comprehensive view of this area of ​​study. This meta-analysis examined data from 437 independent studies with a total of 123,043 participants.

Narcissism is characterized by an exaggerated sense of self-importance, Bushman said. A key element of narcissism is qualification. Narcissism also has two peripheral elements. Magnificent (high self-esteem) and vulnerable (low self-esteem). This study found that all of these factors were related to aggression.

Narcissism is associated with all forms of aggression measured in research analyzed by researchers, including physical, verbal, bullying, direct or indirect, and has been banished to innocent targets. ..

“Individuals with high narcissism are not particularly grumpy when it comes to how to attack others,” Kjærvik said.

The findings show that narcissism is associated not only with offline bullying, but also with online cyberbullying.

“Now that we live in the online world, it’s a very important discovery,” she said.

Not only are people with high narcissism likely to explode their anger, but they are also likely to be “cold, intentional, and aggressive” in their aggression, Bushman said.

Studies have shown that people with high narcissism are more likely to be more aggressive than others, whether provoked or not. However, if you feel provoked, such as being ignored or insulted, the risk of aggression is significantly higher.

Researchers were somewhat surprised to find that the link between narcissism and violence was about as strong as the link between less serious forms of aggression. Violence is rarer than aggression and is generally more difficult to predict than less aggressive forms, according to Bushman.In this study, violence was defined as aggression aimed at causing it. Physical harm Injury or death.

However, he said, these results are consistent with studies suggesting that narcissism may be a risk factor for highly violent acts such as mass shootings.

One argument may be that the link between narcissism and aggression is likely to occur in individualist countries such as the United States, where people emphasize individual rights. However, analysis has found that narcissism and aggression are associated even in more collectivist countries.

Also, the survey results were similar whether the survey participants were college students or a more general population.

You might want to think that these results only apply to people who are “narcissists,” but that’s wrong, Bushman said.

For one thing, we cannot divide people into those who are narcissists and those who are not. Only the minority have a high level of what is called morbid, but almost everyone has some degree of narcissism.

The results of this study suggest that higher levels of narcissism are more aggressive, even before reaching pathological levels.

“When we are all self-euphoric, we tend to be more aggressive,” Bushman said.

What really stood out in the analysis was how highly narcissistic people react when they feel threatened.

“Our results suggest that provocation is an important moderator of the link between narcissism and aggression,” Bushman said.

“People with high narcissism have thin skin and will get angry if ignored or despised.”

For more information:

Sophie L. Kjærviketal, Relationship between Narcissism and Aggression: Meta-Analysis Review. Psychology Bulletin (2021). Sophie L. Kjærviketal, Relationship between Narcissism and Aggression: Meta-Analysis Review.(2021). DOI: 10.1037 / bul0000323