Checking the skin saves lives: how to look for signs of melanoma in your body





However, not all skin cancers come from existing moles. “Two-thirds of melanoma is thought to be new and means that there was no mole before,” Hale said. The best you can do is to know your body, so you can notice the changes and protect your skin. “Exposure to sunlight and sunburn can actually change the mole,” says Hale. “It accumulates mutations and can progress from benign moles to atypical moles and even to melanoma.” Don’t ignore the little things. Size is important, but it’s not the only one. “We don’t have to look at the obvious, so I’m reluctant to tell people that we should only see a dermatologist when we find the obvious,” Markowitz said. “Small is better. It is not advisable to wait for ABCDE to appear as it can lead to more advanced lesions.” Look anywhere, seriously, anywhere. Sun-exposed and unexposed skin are just as important. “About 10% of skin cancers can occur in covered areas, not due to the sun. [of the body] Similarly, “Hale explains. This also applies to your face And Body: “We look in the mirror all day, but we rarely see our bodies,” she says. “And it’s important to look at the front and back of the body, as cancer can actually occur anywhere.” “Approximately 10% of skin cancers can occur in covered areas of the body, not due to the sun.” For hard-to-see areas like your back, ask your loved ones for help or use technology. “We’ll take a picture with our cell phone so we can track all these areas closely,” says Henry. Also, keep hotspots in mind. “Some of the most common places for women are on the back of the legs, and for men it can be on the back,” said Farhan. For those who have Dark skinIt is especially important to look up and down the limbs. “The acral lentiginous melanoma found in the limbs may be less affected by the sun, but it is definitely more affected by genetics,” says Henry. When you look up yourself Scan the whole bodyIncludes scalp, face, hands, arms, torso, back, legs and feet. Farhan asks himself, “Are there moles with strange itching? Are they symptomatic? Are they inflamed? Are they like pink?” This applies from head to toe, including the scalp. “It’s much easier to feel lumps and bumps, and when your hair is wet, it’s much easier to see through, so ask your hairdresser to look for black moles on your hair,” says Farhan. According to Hale, you can also use a hair dryer at home to move your hair out of the way and get a good look at your scalp.

