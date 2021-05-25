The county surge of COVID-19 cases continues.Experts answer myths about vaccines and childbirth | Coronavirus

The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced in a Monday report 16 new positive test results and 17 county residents’ hospitalizations.
The team said it would end on Thursday after investigating about 200 cases of coronavirus infection in the last two weeks. The positive cases reported to the Douglas Public Health Network did not include those who were partially or completely vaccinated. For COVID-19.
“The majority of them are vaccinated residents, and very few are under the age of 12, so they are not eligible,” the team said in a report on Monday. “This confirms that the already overwhelming fact that the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be very effective has helped to combat the virus in those who chose to be attacked.”
Roseburg Public School announced on Monday that there were positive COVID-19 cases at two different school locations. The incident at Hakurest Elementary School was confirmed over the weekend, and the incident at Green Elementary School was confirmed by the Douglas Public Health Network on Monday.
Of the 17 county residents receiving COVID-19 hospital care, nine are locally cared and eight are outside the region.
The Health Network is also monitoring 179 isolated positive cases, an increase of 33 from Thursday. From the 255 contacts reported on May 17, the quarantine has 422 potential contacts.
As part of the county’s Monday report, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said that vaccination against COVID-19 could affect women’s fertility. Responded to myth.
“This is totally nonsense,” said Ofit, who is also a member of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine and Related Biologics Advisory Board. “There is no evidence that people lost childbirth because of the COVID-19 vaccine. From the myth that the coronavirus peplomer, which is mimicked when vaccinated, also mimics surface proteins, the problem of childbirth Rumors have begun. Of the placenta cells. This is absolutely wrong. “
“There is currently no evidence that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, cause childbirth problems,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reiterated Ofitt’s statement.
The Oregon Department of Health reported 284 new positive and estimated cases and two deaths on Monday. They also announced that 1,740,904 Oregons had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and an additional 2,172,150 had received at least the first dose of a two-shot sequence of Pfizer and Moderna.
Meanwhile, the Douglas County Tiger team announced three mobile pop-up vaccination clinics this week.
• Tuesday, Coles Valley Vineyards, 10003 Mercury Road, 8 am-4pm
• Wednesday, Kamas Valley Fire Department, 142 Burma Road, 8 am to noon
• Wednesday, Tenmile Fire Department, 158 Reston Road, 1 pm-4pm
The pop-up clinic is open to anyone over the age of 18. To request a local Tiger Team Clinic, please contact 541-670-3110 or the county COVID-19 hotline (541-464-6550).
