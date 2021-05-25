Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against Indian variants, the study says

May 25, 2021-One study found that two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine Protects against the first COVID-19 variant detected in India and the first variant detected in the United Kingdom.

This study emphasized the need for two doses, one dose vaccine Provided much less protection.

The Public Health England survey examined health data for 1,054 people of various ages and ethnicities in April and May.

According to this study, the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective against the first discovered B.1.617.2 variant in India, two weeks after the second dose. The Pfizer vaccine was 93% effective against a mutant known as B.1.1.7 found in the United Kingdom two weeks after the second inoculation.

The study states that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against the B.1.617.2 mutant and 66% effective against B.1.1.7.

However, the study states that a single dose had little effect. Three weeks after the first dose, both vaccines provided only 33% efficacy against B1.617.2 and 50% efficacy against B.1.1.7.

The study concludes that: “After two doses of either vaccine, there was only a slight difference in vaccine efficacy with the B.1.617.2 variant. The absolute difference in vaccine efficacy is more pronounced at dose 1. It helped maximize vaccination with two doses between vulnerable groups. “

According to the BBC, Jenny Harry’s, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency, welcomed the study as “the first real-world evidence of vaccine efficacy” for this variant.

“This evidence is groundbreaking and shows how important a second dose is to ensure the strongest defense against COVID-19,” UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a tweet. It was. “Thanks to the scientists and clinicians who have worked on the creation of this study. It is important to have both jabs.”

The author of the study vaccine After two doses, it may be explained by the previous deployment of the Pfizer vaccine.