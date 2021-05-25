Northern California Young Adult Died Complication of COVID-19, Ministry of Health Announces

OROVILLE — Almost two months have passed without COVID-19 taking another life in Butte County, but on Monday, the Butte County Public Health Department announced that the county was 20-29 years old due to viral complications. Residents have recently announced that they have died.

According to the Butte County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, young adult residents are one of 187 in Butte County who died after being infected with the virus, the first since March 26. Lisa Armager, a spokesperson for Butte County Public Health, wrote in an email that the county “has a few more deaths currently under investigation.” The county health department checks the death certificate to confirm that COVID-19 is the official cause of death. The process can take days, weeks, or months, depending on the situation.

In the early months of the pandemic, the Butte County Public Health Department announced the deaths of individual COVID-19, but as the virus began to spread at a higher rate and the deaths increased exponentially, the summer of 2020. Stopped in a few months.

However, the county health department rarely issued a press release regarding the deaths of young residents. So far, one person between the ages of 18 and 24, one between the ages of 25 and 34, and three between the ages of 35 and 44 have died from the virus in Butte County, according to the county’s dashboard. A significant number of 127 were over 75 years old.

“BCPH expresses our heartfelt condolences to the person’s family and friends,” the County Health Department said in a press release.

“It is important for the public to be aware that COVID-19 is still very serious and can cause serious illness and death in people of all ages. Know the signs of an emergency warning for COVID-19. It is important to seek medical care early, especially if the risk is high due to age or underlying health. “

Among other things, health conditions, including diabetes, obesity, hypertension, immunodeficiency, and cancer have been shown to cause COVID-19 complications. Bute County Public Health Department also said that monoclonal antibody treatment was “effective in reducing the chances of hospitalization and death” from the virus, but treatment should be given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. Yes, “emphasizing the importance of seeking medical care at an early stage.”

Virus warning signs include, but are not limited to:

Dyspnea;

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest;

confusion;

Difficult to get up or difficult to get up;

Beds of pale, gray, or blue skin, lips or nails.

Butte County Public Health also emphasized the importance of vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent serious illness and death.

As of Sunday, Butte County had received 153,501 shots both the first and second shots. Overall, 31.8% of counties are fully vaccinated and 38.1% are vaccinated at least once. By comparison, 53% of all California residents receive at least one dose.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including a complete list of vaccination clinic sites in the county, visit the Butte County Public Health website. www.buttecounty.net/ph/COVID19/vaccine..

Vaccine clinic opens in Chico

The new COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic site will open on Tuesday for residents of Butte County who are about to be vaccinated against the virus and are 12 years of age or older.

According to Butte County Public Health, which launched the site in collaboration with the Enloe Medical Center, the new site is located on 560 Cohasset Road, where both bookings and carry-on are accepted and open to the public.

The new Chico Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will open on Tuesday, May 25th at 560 Cohasset Rd. Open to the public. Book your vaccine at: https://t.co/ktFE3YRBvC pic.twitter.com/MRtZ7u9lK5 — Butte Public Health (@BC_PubHealth) May 24, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 12 who lives or works in the county. The clinic is open Monday to Thursday from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, the clinic offers Pfizer vaccine. This is the only vaccine approved for people between the ages of 12 and 17. In early May, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. Butte County Public Health announced its age group on May 13, including 12 to 15 years old. Was eligible, Immediately effective.

Every Wednesday, the clinic administers the Moderna vaccine, which is available to all people over the age of 18.

The clinic will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 28th.

In addition, the clinic will offer Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine from 1pm to 3pm on Friday, May 28th. This vaccine is only available on that particular day.

Reservations can be made online at myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. The Butte County Public Health Department said it would be acceptable to bring it in, but the appointment would be encouraged.