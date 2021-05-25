Vaccine marketing is tough in New York’s farthest region »Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. ……………………..

New York — If there’s one place where you can be more afraid of coronavirus than vaccination needles, it’s the Far Rockaway section of Queens. Nearly 460 residents in the seaside neighborhood died of COVID-19.

That’s one in 146 people living there, making it one of the highest mortality rates in New York City. Still, nowhere else in the city has a low percentage of vaccinated people.

As of Monday, only 29% of people living in Far Rockaway ZIP Code 11691 were vaccinated once, according to New York City Sanitation Department data. This is compared to 49% of the city as a whole and nationally.

The situation in a community of about 67,000 represents the challenges faced by health authorities in many places trying to overcome distrust, misinformation, and fear-fueled hesitation.

Diana Catalonia, a health clinic manager who was involved in the Far Rockaway vaccination campaign and whose father, a neighbor, died of the virus, said: February.

Some want to wait a few months to see how vaccinated friends and family respond to the shot, she said. Some have heard unfounded conspiracy theories that vaccines are dangerous. Others who have escaped serious harm so far do not feel urgent.

Catalan said she was anxious to shoot her father at the Joseph P. Adamo Family Health Center where she works. But he got the virus before the vaccine was available to people in his age group. He was 62 years old.

“He was very young and had no chronic illness,” said Catalan. “He was nothing but a hard-working man.”

More than an hour’s subway ride from Manhattan, Far Rockaway lies between the bay on the eastern edge of the Queens coast and the urban beach, under a flight route to nearby Kennedy Airport.

Like many places where vaccination rates are delayed, the majority of residents are blacks and Hispanics. Distrust of medical institutions and governments has been documented among some African Americans due to the history of discriminatory treatment.

“People will of course be afraid of everything that the medical community offers, especially what they see through medical care and what it looks like to low-income black and brown communities at a disadvantage in the state. It’s for the sake of it, “says Curry Anderson. A state legislator representing the area described.

For some Latino Americans, vaccine delays often result in logistics such as work schedules and fears of adverse immigrants. There is also an Orthodox Jewish community in some parts of the neighborhood. The group, like white evangelical Christians, is also increasingly skeptical of vaccines.

First developed as a beach resort community in the 19th century, Far Rockaway is now poorer than most parts of the city, with a mix of public housing, seaside apartment towers, and suburban homes, all physical. Is isolated. Its vaccination rate is in stark contrast to the situation a few miles west of Breezy Point, the whiter and richer section of the Rockaway Peninsula where 75% of people were first vaccinated.

“Far Rockaway has always been a forgotten community,” said Michel Chester, who grew up in the neighborhood and received the first COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Local officials initially said that restricted access to vaccination sites was one of the factors behind the decline in numbers, but during May, the three square miles (8 square kilometers) that make up Far Rockaway There were at least four places where people could take shots. A large state-owned mass vaccination site is also located at Suidobashi Racecourse, a few subway stations away.

Still, Chester, who doesn’t live in Far Rockaway but visits his mother on weekends, said in early May that if there was a useful site, “the information wouldn’t reach the community.”

The city opened a new vaccination hub near its neighborhood in April in the hope of facilitating access.

“Having a permanent site really helps us push us in the right direction,” Anderson said, but argued that the hesitation of the inhabitants was caused by “true worries.”

False information has complicated vaccination efforts, especially among residents who are skeptical of vaccine production rates.

Marimar Alvarado, 24, opposed taking the COVID-19 vaccine with her family. In Spanish, she called the vaccine a “mark of the beast.” This is the sinister sign of the New Testament Apocalypse and marks the end time. The fringe conspiracy theory was widespread among some Christians.

Summer Sale, a family therapist at the New Horizon Counseling Center in Far Rockaway, said that among clients who dislike vaccines, there are “misinformation about what the actual vaccine contains” and “wild conspiracy theories.” He said he noticed.

Some women in the Far Rockaway Jewish community are afraid to get the vaccine because it has been argued that the vaccine affects childbirth. He also said that people already infected with COVID-19 do not really feel the “impulsiveness” of being vaccinated.

Local health workers told the Associated Press that even non-legal people in the United States are afraid to get vaccinated because they are hesitant to provide personal information. They said the suspension of a single dose of Johnson & Johnson kept people away while health officials considered a potential link to a rare blood clot.

Some progress has been made. The Far Rockaway branch of the Adabo Center immunizes 30 to 80 people daily. Earlier this month, we launched additional vaccine slots over the weekend. This “helps capture the working class people who can’t afford to take off on weekdays,” Anderson said. Addabbo is looking at the results of the weekend session. On one weekend in mid-May alone, more than 200 people were vaccinated at the Far Rockaway clinic.

Angelita Ramos, a 47-year-old Spanish teacher, recently got a second Moderna jab. She first delayed vaccination.

“I was scared,” she said. “To be honest, I said,’Let’s see how it works.'”

Ramos said he saw other teachers vaccinated and persuaded her to get vaccinated.

Elba Rosario, 79, also said she had recently been vaccinated for a second time and walked around the vaccination site a lot, but didn’t think she needed the vaccine because she had never been infected.

Rosario said she wasn’t afraid of COVID-19, and at her age the virus “attacked you like a rock.”

In some parts of New York City, the city hired people to make door-to-door canvassing to promote shots. States and cities also offer incentives, from free French fries in Shake Shack to a week’s free subway ride. MiriamVega, CEO of Addabbo, said that individual support in the community is needed to actually increase vaccination coverage.

“This last population we want to reach to reach herd immunity requires a lot of work,” she said.

Something like advertising alone won’t work.

“What matters is the one-to-one human interaction,” she said.

Queens Mayor Donovan Richards also agreed.

In a close community like Far Rockaway, “if you can’t see your neighbors vaccinated, they aren’t vaccinated,” he said.