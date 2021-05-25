Health department 127S vaccine.Return to office | Local news





Changes have been made to the Cumberland District inspection and vaccination site. The Cumberland County Health Department will launch the COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday at 1503 S. Main St in Crossville from May 26. Announced that it will be moved to the Health Department in. The COVID-19 test will be conducted at the Cumberland County Community Complex, which has been in operation since early December. However, the test entrance will move to the gravel road just before the Industrial Blvd intersection. And Livingston Rd. Tests are available daily from 10am to noon. To date, 41,152 vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 33.57% of the population using both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine series or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state is also expanding access to the vaccine to individuals aged 12 to 15 years who are vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. “We look forward to this decision for a few weeks and are excited to start providing Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy said in a statement. Stated. “As a mother and pediatrician, I believe this vaccine is safe and effective for my child. I hope other parents throughout the state can rest assured that this option is available. . “ Mr Piercy said the local health department is preparing for this decision. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will continue to be available to individuals over the age of 18. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated approximately 2 weeks after the second vaccination in the 2-dose series, or 2 weeks after the first vaccination. All Tennessees can register their vaccination appointments online with the following county health departments: vaccinate.tn.gov.. Alternatively, call the Cumberland District Health Department at 931-484-6196. Vaccines are also available from pharmacies and other providers.Search for facilities www.vaccines.gov.. There were 53 active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County on Sunday, down from 76 on May 9. There were eight new confirmed cases on May 21, but no new cases were reported on Saturday or Sunday. Since the outbreak of the global epidemic began in March 2020, the county has recorded 133 deaths from the virus, with five deaths in the county in May. Last week, the school system reported seven active cases among students and one active case among staff. There were 80 students quarantined and 5 staff quarantined.

