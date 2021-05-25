Health
Aspergillosis affects many post-pancovid patients, not just mucormycosis
Increasing cases of mucormycosis or black fungal infection have been reported in patients with COVID-19 during or after treatment. The combination of diabetes, Covid, and steroids is seen nationally as the reason behind the outbreak of mucordosis. However, doctors have also seen a surge in the number of other fungal infections, such as aspergillosis, among patients who have recovered in the intensive care unit or in Covid, in addition to mucor disease. And the same diabetes-covid-steroid combination is said to contribute to the increase in aspergillosis, a rare invasive fungal infection similar to mucor disease.
Physicians consciously limit early use steroid Reduce the likelihood of secondary infections, suggest not starting steroids at home, and monitor blood glucose levels in patients receiving steroid therapy daily.
Two cases of aspergillosis reported in a hospital in Mumbai
The Zen Hospital in Mumbai reported 2 cases of aspergillosis and 4 cases of zygomycosis.
A 62-year-old male patient with a history of dark secretions for 15 days from the right side of his nose visited Zenta Specialty Hospital on suspicion of mucormycosis. However, as a result of the examination, the doctor did not find a black scab in the nasal cavity. This is a feature of. Mucormycosis. The patient also complained of coughing and hoarseness. Nasal endoscopy found a whitish fungal substance in the nose, which was sent to a KOH mount and fungal culture to confirm the diagnosis of aspergillosis. A laryngoscope was also performed to detect fungal debris in the voice box. A CT scan of his chest showed multiple cavities in both lungs. In a statement, the hospital examined his sputum and found invasive aspergillosis, an infectious disease caused by a type of mold (fungus).
Another 50-year-old man was admitted to the ICU of the same hospital due to pulmonary fibrosis and pneumothorax (lung collapse). There were no black secretions or black skin found in mucormycosis. His nasal endoscopy revealed fungal debris, which again showed aspergillosis.
Hospital doctors pointed out that there could be many patients fighting this unknown fungal infection.
Aspergillosis: Causes and Treatment
Aspergillosis is a fungal infection caused by aspergillus, a common mold (a type of fungus) that lives indoors as well as outdoors. Most people smoke Aspergillus spores daily without getting sick. However, people with a weakened immune system, uncontrolled diabetes, organ transplant recipients, people with certain types of blood cancer, people taking steroids, or people with lung disease , Dr. Shalaka Dighe says, is at high risk of developing health problems with Aspergillus. Otorhinolaryngologist, Zenta Hospital, Mumbai.
Today, the outbreak of invasive aspergillosis is increasing suddenly and surprisingly. “Steroids not only reduce inflammation in the body, but also suppress immunity. Currently, nasal endoscopy is performed on all post-pancovid patients admitted to Zen Multispeciality Hospital for early diagnosis of invasiveness. I do it on a regular basis. Fungal infection Before they spread to the eyes and brain, “Dr. Diighe said.
According to Dr. Dighe, an antifungal drug called voriconazole is commonly used to treat aspergillosis. However, in these patients, voriconazole was not given because it could lead to a relapse of zygomycosis. The nasal material of these patients also showed (septal) mucor on the KOH mount. However, fungal cultures only grew aspergillosis. In these cases, Mucor was probably a pollutant.
“We used a new antifungal agent called Isabconazole to treat these patients because it works against both mucormycosis and aspergillosis. They also have sinuses. Must undergo endoscopic sinus surgery to remove fungal material from. Both patients are currently stable and have no eye or brain involvement. However, these patients have little time to return to orbit. It will take time, “added Dr. Diighe.
Stay vigilant after recovering from Covid
Fungal infections such as mucormycosis and aspergillosis are neither new nor new like the coronavirus, but doctors at Zenta Specialty Hospital warned that the number of cases has increased tremendously.
Dr. Dighe said post-Covid patients, especially those who received steroids or long-term broad-spectrum antibiotics, or who were hospitalized for long periods of time, need to be monitored. Blood glucose level To put them under control. You should also look for danger signs such as eye pain, swelling of the eyes and cheeks, stuffy nose, cheek pain, and abnormal discharge from the nose, and consult an expert if anyone notices these symptoms. He suggested.
“Invasive fungal infections such as mucormycosis are associated with higher morbidity and mortality. Currently, aspergillosis is increasingly being addressed among post-Covid patients. Steroids are fungal infections. Do not take for more than 10 days with proper blood glucose control as it can cause steroids should only be used under the supervision of a doctor. If you have diabetes or aspergillosis Avoid self-medication if you have an organ transplant to avoid illness, “concludes Dr. Roy Patankar, director and gastrointestinal illness specialist at Zen Multispeciality Hospital.
Published: May 25, 2021 9:46 pm | Updated: May 25, 2021 9:59 pm
