Pfizer-funded Vaccine Research Center Opens in Bristol





A center of excellence has been set up in Bristol to study vaccine-preventable diseases.

The center, funded by coronavirus vaccine maker Pfizer, is the second in the global network of sites launched and the first outside the United States.

The University of Bristol-based Pfizer Vaccine Preventable Disease Epidemiology Center will undertake research to support the design, development, and use of next-generation vaccines. Health Minister Matt Hancock visited the Center’s laboratory on Tuesday (Dominic Lipinski / PA) Pharmaceutical companies first conducted surveillance studies in hospitals and communities to “identify and measure the burden of preventable infections with specific vaccines affecting adults, including the elderly and children.” He said he had invested £ 4.6 million in the center. .. The center will be led by Adam Finn, a professor of pediatrics at the university, director of the Bristol Vaccine Center and head of the Bristol UNCOVER (Bristol COVID Emergency Research Group). British Government Health Minister Matt Hancock visited the Center’s laboratory on Tuesday to meet with virologists Dr. Andrew Davidson and Dr. David Matthews. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the two doctors were the only team at a British university dealing with the concerned “living” human coronavirus and used the live human SARS-CoV-2 virus. It was the first British team to publish a study. Managed lab. Professor Hugh Brady, Vice President and President of the University, said: “With Bristol’s expertise, collaboration with two NHS Trusts and other health partners, Bristol is in a unique position to carry out world-leading vaccine research. “This partnership not only marks a major milestone in Bristol’s role in improving global public health, but is also based on the region’s historic heritage in population health, public health and vaccine research.” Dr. Luis Joder, Pfizer’s Senior Vaccine President and Chief Medical Officer, said the investment represents a pharmaceutical company’s “continuing commitment to the UK’s prosperous life sciences sector.” “A well-developed clinical population-based epidemiological study of adults has shown that the direct and potentially indirect effects of vaccination may play a role in reducing the effects and consequences of infectious diseases. It’s an important factor in better understanding. Against the backdrop of this terrifying pandemic, “he said. Professor Adam Finn said: “Global research efforts are needed to more clearly define and understand vaccine-preventable diseases and vaccine efficacy. “We are very proud to be part of this new partnership when it becomes more important than ever for industry and academia to work together to overcome the plight of infectious diseases.” Pfizer’s first Center of Excellence site was launched in 2020 at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

