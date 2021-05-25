Pushed into a stimulus package: fine-tuning policies to stop maternal mortality: shots

Switch captions Getty Images

If a woman dies during pregnancy or within the first year of childbirth in Illinois, it is considered maternal death. Karenta Dina Review cases like this in Illinois. She is a maternal health researcher at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and State level committee It is trying to figure out what caused these mothers to die.

Of the group Latest analysis It was found that about 75 women in Illinois die each year from pregnancy-related causes. Consistent with national trends, black women were at higher risk than white women and most deaths were preventable.

Maternal mortality rate in the United States Rise.. Each year, 700 women die of pregnancy, childbirth, or subsequent complications. by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s a source of vigilance,” says Tabb Dina. “Our country is at stake in terms of unnecessary maternal death during pregnancy.”

In recent years, the Illinois Maternal Mortality Review Board has called for policy changes that remove barriers to the health care of pregnant and postnatal women. At the top of the list: Make sure that low-income mothers on Medicaid do not lose their coverage after the baby is born. Currently, some women may lose their coverage two months after giving birth.

Last month, Illinois Initial state With the approval of the US Department of Health and Human Services, we will extend Medicaid for up to one year after pregnancy.

“This is amazing,” says Tabb Dina. “One of the greatest risk factors for maternal death is lack of access to care. We do not have access to the right providers and we do not have timely consultation.”

In the United States, mothers enrolled in Medicaid during pregnancy lose their coverage 60 days after giving birth if they exceed their income. Limits It is set according to their state. as a result, Hundreds of thousands The proportion of women who have recently given birth is uninsured every year.

“The disruption of Medicaid’s scope has higher costs and worse health consequences,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a press conference in April. Medicaid agitation.. “More than half of Medicaid’s pregnant women experienced a coverage gap in the first six months of postpartum care.”

The extension of Medicaid allows mothers in Illinois, who earn about twice the federal poverty level, to maintain coverage for the first 12 months after giving birth.Several other states, including New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia Follow similar steps..

A $ 1.9 trillion US rescue program was passed in the wake of a pandemic to stimulate the economy, but it also includes lesser-known provisions dealing with postpartum compensation. Experts expect more states to join Illinois to expand the reach of Medicaid.

For 12 states that did not expand Medicaid at all under the Affordable Care Act, the law New financial incentives To make Medicaid available all Adults with incomes up to 138% of federal poverty levels ($ 12,880 for individuals, $ 21,960 for families of three).

In addition, the stimulation package provides all states Easier option For extending the coverage of postpartum Medicaid beyond the 138% income limit. Beginning April 2022, the state will only have to submit amendments to its state plan to the Medicaid program. There are few obstacles For federal approval compared to the traditional route of applying for a federal exemption.

Why prolonging Medicaid helps reduce maternal mortality

Pregnant women’s health experts say it makes sense to extend Medicaid’s coverage to the first year after childbirth. This is because pregnancy-related complications (both medical and mental health problems) are not limited to the first few months.

“many [postpartum] Health issues and health issues exceed the 60 days that Medicaid currently covers, “said an obstetrician in Seattle. Black OBGYN projectThe purpose is to raise awareness of racial injustice in the health care of pregnant women.

A research paper published in 2017 estimates that approximately 13% of maternal deaths occur in the United States. Between 6 weeks and 1 year After giving birth.But another report Starting a year later, data from nine state maternal mortality review committees show that the proportion of pregnancy-related mortality between 43 days and one year after childbirth is close to 20%. This data point includes deaths that are not directly caused by pregnancy or childbirth.

Bervell clearly remembers the first time he learned about the statistics.

“It was very jarring,” she says. “I’m worried that one in five people is missing.”

Medicaid Largest payer In US maternity care, black women are overvalued in the Medicaid population, Also overestimated Among those who started the plan 60 days later.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure More popular Poor management of black women increases the risk of pregnancy-related complications.

There is also Structural barrier For medical care such as transportation, childcare problems, and inadequate housing. Many of these barriers result from racist and discriminatory policies. Like redlining, Linked to worse health results.Black mother too Rejected medication For postpartum pain management.

Racial disparities in maternal health are caused by racism, not raciality. Therefore, the problem cannot be solved without addressing systematic racism in both medicine and the wider society, Barbell says.

US House of Representatives Robin Kelly, a Democrat in Illinois, said racial disparities in maternal health were unacceptable.She supports and works on the change in the state Medicaid Other policies It will improve maternal health data collection and establish a national obstetric emergency protocol.

“If you look at educated black women in money, they are dead more than uneducated, non-wealthy white women,” she says.

Kelly says she first noticed the problem when she met her family a few years ago. Kira JohnsonA black mother who died after the birth of her second child due to obstetrical bleeding — one of the most common causes of maternal health in the United States

“I can’t forget. Her eldest son came in and saw a picture of her mother on the screen, and he said,” I have a mom. ” And it just arrived at me, “says Kelly. “Given one of the happiest days of life, how painful it would be if a family fell apart.”

Learn from “near miss”

According to the CDC, as maternal mortality in the United States rises, so does the incidence of “severe maternal mortality.”Estimated every year 50,000 women Experience dangerous and life-threatening health complications.

Chicago’s mother, Jessica Davenport Williams, says she had severe bleeding and had to undergo a blood transfusion after her first childbirth.

When Davenport-Williams became pregnant with her second daughter, it was just around that time that Serena Williams and Beyonce became pregnant. In the news Due to the serious complications they experienced between pregnancy and childbirth.

So she educates herself on how to defend herself in the medical setting and to ensure that reserves are available when her health record is at her scheduled Caesarean section time. I made a firm statement that I had a clear statement of my blood type. However, she says she experienced a backlash from a prenatal care doctor.

“I wanted to make sure that all the doctors were well aware of my medical history and recorded the information transferred to the hospital in a file, and to be honest, I faced resistance,” she said. Says. “They didn’t feel it was necessary. I had to make some promises to make it happen.”

Davenport-Williams bleeds again after her second daughter was born by Caesarean section.

“It’s an emergency,” says Davenport-Williams. “I remembered that it could have been one of the incidents read by the Illinois Department of Public Health. [almost] It didn’t work. “

Davenport-Williams, due to her experience of postpartum complications, she Defending maternal healthBecause her knowledge of risk, health insurance, and income above poverty levels did not protect her from facing resistance from her health care providers.

“I don’t know if I’ll see any changes in my life,” she says. “But I don’t want my daughters to have the same stories and experiences as many before.”

If a mother loses her health insurance and experiences chronic medical or mental health conditions, she is less likely to be treated before the crisis, says mother health researcher Tabdina.

Tabb Dina says she is most wary of the increasing number of new mothers arriving at the ER after attempted suicide or drug overdose. In Illinois, these mental and behavioral health problems are now Main Causes of Maternal Death..

“The emergency department is not the best place to plan treatment, get proper referrals, and ensure that the person is followed up,” says Tabdina. “So by losing people through the cracks, we are losing real life.”

Deaths from childbirth complications, such as bleeding, eclampsia, and anesthesia complications, are becoming less common in the United States. by Studies cited by the CDC. However, more and more pregnant people are in chronic health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and are at increased risk of complications during pregnancy and the following year.

Therefore, expanding the scope of Medicaid is an important first step, but Tabb Dina says efforts to prevent maternal mortality do not stop there. Healthcare providers at all levels need to be educated about racial inequality in medicine, she says. Wider adoption of universal approaches, such as screening for mental illness in all pregnant and postpartum people and confirming their connection to treatment, can also help save lives.

And more patients with living experience need to be seated at the policy discussion table, she says.

“We need to understand the real story of’near misses’,” says Tabb Dina. “What were their barriers? What were their complications? What was their experience?”

And ask a question. What more needs to be changed so that the child does not have to grow up without a mother who was able to prevent death?

This story comes from the NPR Health Reporting Partnership Illinois Public Media And Kaiser Health News..