Scientists predict maximum human lifespan-and 150 suggests that we are the oldest age we have ever reached

Humans will never be able to live beyond the age of 150, according to scientists who developed apps that predict maximum lifespan.

Biology and biophysics experts have donated large amounts of DNA and medical data to artificial intelligence systems to hundreds of thousands of volunteers in the United Kingdom and the United States.

This enables AI-led development. iPhone An app that can accurately estimate the rate of biological aging and maximum lifespan with simple input from the user.

As part of big data research, they discovered that there are two important parameters involved in human lifespan that cover both lifestyle factors and our body’s reactions.

The first factor is our biological age associated with stress, lifestyle and illness, and the second factor is resilience, which reflects how quickly the first factor returns to normal.

This allowed the team to determine that humans are most likely to live for 150 years, almost double the current life expectancy of 81 years in the UK.

The findings are based on blood samples from two different longitudinal DNA studies analyzed by a team from Singapore-based biotechnology company Gero and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY.

Researchers have developed an iPhone app that can use your health data to predict your biological age.It tells you how your biological age is compared to your calendar age and how long it will take you to recover from an injury or illness.

Researchers use a device called DOSI (Dynamic Biological Status Indicator) that takes into account age, illness, and lifestyle factors to examine the elasticity of our body, including its ability to recover from injury and illness. I did.

Dr Tim Pyrkov of Gero, the lead author of the study, said: ‘Resilience calculations based on physical activity data streams are implemented in the GeroSense iPhone app.

“It shows a complete loss of elasticity, the ability to recover, at some age, around 120 to 150 years.”

The study, published in Nature Communications, also includes step count data for approximately 4,500 adults in the United States.

Dr. Peter Fedicev, co-founder of Gero, said:

“This work shows how to use concepts borrowed from the physical sciences in biology to scrutinize various aspects of aging and frailty and create powerful interventions for aging.”

According to the team, aged or “zombie” cells are thought to hold the key to the “youthful elixir” pill because they are “living but not functioning.”

These cells are associated with everything from arthritis to Alzheimer’s disease.

For most of human history recorded, life expectancy was between 20 and 40 years. Today, it’s about 80 years in the UK and about 78 years in the United States.

Improved nutrition, clean water, better hygiene, and medical applications were important in significantly extending our life expectancy.

Experts believe that genetic engineering, calorie restriction, and drugs may further extend lifespan in the future, but DOSI analysis imposes strict limits on that distance.

Analysis showed that increasing recovery time increased DOSI variability with age, which Dr. Pilkov used to determine how long execution could continue.

As a result, some longevity researchers will be disappointed. They say it is possible to live up to 1,000 years old, and instead find that the upper limit is about 150 years old.

Resilience was also observed to decline in people who did not have a major chronic illness, expanding the range of variability.

Dr. Pilkov said: “As we age, more and more time is required for post-perturbation recovery, and on average, less and less time is spent approaching optimal physiological conditions.”

The predicted weakening of the healthiest and most successful aging individuals sheds light on why maximum lifespan has peaked.

But it opens the door to new therapies and clinical trials. Prevention and treatment of the disease does not extend it, but there may be future treatments that may be possible.

Dr. Pilkov said: “We do not foresee the laws of nature that prohibit such interventions.

“Therefore, the aging model presented in this study may lead to the development of life-prolonging therapies that have the strongest impact on healthy life expectancy.”

Life expectancy around the world Japan-84.3 years

Australia-83

France 82.5 years

Canada-82. 2 years

UK-81.4 years

USA-78.5 years

Somalia-56. 6 years ————- World-73. 3 years

Europe-78. 2 years

Western Pacific-7. 7 years

Americas-77. 2 years

Southeast Asia-71. 4 years

Eastern Mediterranean-69. 7 years

Africa-64.5 years

The team also built a wearable DOSI called GeroSense to calculate restoring force based on a stream of various data points about the user’s physical activity.

According to the census, resilience increases exponentially with age and doubles every eight years, consistent with the Gompertz mortality method.

The law is named after Benjamin Gompertz, a self-taught mathematician and scientist in the 19th century. Benjamingon Gompertz observed that the risk doubled every eight years.

Professor Andrey Gudkov, co-author of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in the United States, said the new study was a “conceptual breakthrough.”

“It determines and separates the role of fundamental factors in human lifespan-aging is defined as a progressive loss of resilience and is an age-related disease.

“It explains why even the most effective prevention and treatment of age-related diseases can only improve life expectancy, not maximal lifespan, unless true anti-aging therapies are developed.”

Brian Kennedy, a physiologist at the National University of Singapore who was not involved in the study, said this would help doctors understand the limits of longevity.

“More importantly, this study could help bridge the widening gap between health and longevity, which continues to grow in most developing countries.”

The survey results were published in the journal Nature Communications..