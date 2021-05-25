The best sunscreen for the face: minerals, coloring, etc.

Summer is coming, and so are those endless sunny days. It is often said how important it is for sunscreens to protect against skin cancer and premature aging. Find the right face sunscreen It can be a difficult task. For sensitive skin that responds to standard products, finding the best facial sunscreen is especially difficult. Fortunately, many brands have designed lightweight sunscreen formulas that nourish and nourish the skin while protecting it from harmful UV rays. Whether you’re a sunscreen veteran or preparing to soak your toes in the pool, we’ll help you find the perfect sunscreen for your face. Say goodbye to the era of greasy hands, white residues and oily prescriptions!

Features to consider when choosing the best sunscreen for facial use

Sun safety is more than just cosmetics. It’s about your health. The best facial sunscreens can reduce the risk of sun damage and skin cancer.American Dermatological Association recommends it Everyone uses broad spectrum protection sunscreen With SPF30 or higher. Sunscreen isn’t just for beach days. Even on cloudy days, the sun’s UV rays can damage your skin, so you should use sunscreen daily as part of your daily routine.

With that in mind, you need to choose a sunscreen that works with your unique skin type. Thanks to the growing popularity of facial sunscreens, a variety of products are available that act on the skin rather than against it. If you usually have dry skin, your dream sunscreen will probably incorporate a hydration boost. If you are on the other side of the spectrum and face high oil production, you will probably enjoy a matte sunscreen.

The perfect sunscreen for the face, it complements the skin and keeps it safe in the sun. We know that building a skin care routine with the best products can be confusing and overwhelming, so we did some research to fit you into the right sunscreen. ..

What exactly is a mineral sunscreen?

Most mineral sunscreens contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that deflect UV light. Mineral sunscreens create a physical barrier that prevents UV rays from penetrating the skin, while chemical sunscreens allow UV rays to be absorbed by the skin before they dissipate. Both sunscreens are effective in protecting you from sun damage, but they have different uses. The disadvantage of mineral sunscreens is that they are thicker and are not absorbed by the skin as quickly as the chemical formula. Fortunately, sunscreen technology has come a long way in the last decade. Many brands have designed thin mineral sunscreens that leave little or no white cast. This is our choice for the best mineral sunscreens that work on all skin tones.

The best mineral sunscreen for the face: Biosans Squalene + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen



Zinc shield

This mineral sunscreen is a clear moisturizing protection against the sun. Biosense Buy now

Formulated like a lightweight lotion, this sunscreen utilizes zinc oxide as a protective outer barrier for broad-spectrum SPF30. Biosans Mineral Sunscreen It also contains water lilies to soothe the skin SqualeneA moisturizing ingredient derived from sugar cane that guarantees a smooth and hassle-free application. In addition, it balances oil production and continues to shed tears.

What is the best sunscreen for sensitive skin?

If your skin reacts quickly to new products, you may be particularly worried about adding sunscreens with chemical formulas to your list. Mineral sunscreens are suitable for people with sensitive skin who are prone to allergic reactions, redness and inflammation. However, there are some factors to keep in mind when purchasing sensitive skin. We know that scented skin care is all the rage, but synthetic fragrances can irritate sensitive skin types, so you need to make sure they are fragrance-free when choosing a sunscreen. there is. You can also choose a product that contains minimal ingredients and is gently designed.

The best sunscreen for sensitive skin: Pipette Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF50



Gentle protection

Pipette sells non-toxic skin care products for babies, but mineral sunscreens are also great for sensitive adults. Walmart Buy now

This 100% Mineral sunscreen Contains non-nano zinc oxide, provides a wide range of SPF 50 protection, and is the perfect sunscreen for sensitive skin. Pipette Mineral Sunscreen is fragrance-free, slippery and leaves no white cast. It’s safe for babies, so you’ll love your skin.

What is the best sunscreen for oily skin like me?

If your skin is on the oily side, you know that finding the right sunscreen can be a nightmare. Sunscreens are well known as oil-based products and you don’t want to accidentally choose one that increases oil production. Thankfully, there is a sunscreen for oily skin that protects the skin without pressure. A clear gel-textured chemical sunscreen is ideal for people with oily skin who want to avoid the weight of mineral sunscreens. Instead of physically blocking the sun, chemical sunscreens penetrate the skin, converting UV rays into heat and then releasing it. The best facial sunscreen for oily skin is clear, dull and oil-free.

The best sunscreen for oily skin: Supergoop!Invisible sunscreen



Invisible armor

This odorless, beard-friendly sunscreen is the stealest sunscreen on the market. supergoop Buy now

With a gel texture and oil-free formula, Unseen Sunscreen offers a wide spectrum of SPF 40 protection without leaving a trace, making it the perfect sunscreen for oily skin. Guaranteed to match all skin tones, this clear sunscreen slides seamlessly and produces a velvety finish. Supergoop!Sunscreen It is also oxybenzone-free and avoids the ingredients found in many chemical sunscreens that are toxic to coral reefs.

What about the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin?

People with acne-prone skin may avoid sunscreens, but there are many acne-friendly sunscreens. Not only is it essential to include sunscreen in the regimen, sunscreen also helps prevent scarring and hyperpigmentation caused by exposure to sunlight. The best sunscreens for acne-prone skin are those that don’t cause acne and some contain additives that fight acne. Yes, some sunscreens can relieve acne and treat it at the same time as it protects you from UV rays, so do more for your pores.

The best sunscreen for acne-prone skin: Elta MDUV Clear Facial Sunscreen



Acne-friendly application

This dermatologist’s recommended mineral-based formula is oil-free and helps soothe sensitive skin. EltaMD Buy now

this Elta MD sunscreen With zinc oxide Niacinamide It covers a wide range of SPF 46, protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays, while reducing inflammation and improving discoloration. Sunscreens are non-greasy, fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, sensitive-free, and non-comedogenic, and their key ingredients work together to promote skin health. Some are colored and some are uncolored, this is the Holy Grail of acne-friendly sunscreen.

What can I get at a drugstore for less than $ 15?

Facial sunscreens can be very expensive, especially for products that require daily use.You may be looking for an affordable face sunscreen, or you may prefer to grab UV protection On the way to the water. Sunscreens in many drugstores are greasy and thick, but there are several options that provide lightweight protection without breaking the bank. Keep in mind that some drugstore sunscreens are not very advanced and can leave a white cast.

The best drugstore sunscreen for face use: Neutrogena Sheer Zink Face Mineral Sunscreen



Over-achiever on the market

Sunscreens in our favorite drugstores are thin, non-greasy and most unlikely to leave a scary white residue. Neutrogena Buy now

The· Neutrogena sunscreen It offers UV protection with 100% mineral zinc oxide and a wide spectrum SPF 50, making it the best drugstore sunscreen on the market. This clear, dry-touch sunscreen is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and oil-free, leaving a breathable, lightweight matte finish. Relax in the pool all day long? This facial sunscreen is resistant to sweat and water for up to 80 minutes.

The best sunscreen for the face FAQ: People also ask

Is it okay to apply sunscreen to my face every day?

Absolutely, and you should do it. UV rays can be harmful even on cloudy days, and sunscreen is most effective when applied daily, even if you spend all your time indoors.

Is SPF 30 or 50 suitable for the face?

The best SPF for the face is difficult to give accurate numbers. However, both SPF30 and SPF50 sunscreens are good protection against UV rays. SPF 30 blocks 97% of the sun’s UVB rays, while SPF 50 blocks slightly more. It is more important to apply sunscreen as instructed in the product description. This includes applying the appropriate amount and reapplying it throughout the day, especially if you are sweating or swimming. Sunscreen cannot completely block UVB rays. Sunscreen is not the only defense against the sun. On bright sunny days, take frequent breaks in the shade and wear protective clothing and sunglasses.

Can I use sunscreen as a daily moisturizer?

You can definitely use sunscreen as a daily moisturizer. There are moisturizers that include UV protection, but you can also buy a facial sunscreen with a moisturizing element. This is especially suitable for people with oily skin who do not want extra hydration.Both Biosense And pipette Our recommended sunscreen contains squalane, a beautiful emollient that mimics the natural oils of your skin.

The last word of sunscreen that is perfect for face use

I hope I don’t spend another second in the sun with no sunscreen nearby. Sunscreen is important, and it is also important to choose a product for sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin. The best facial sunscreen suits your skin type and keeps it safe all day and every day.