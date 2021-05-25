Health
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Waterloo region on Tuesday
In the Waterloo region, 66 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday holidays.
There were 36 reports on Monday and 30 on Tuesday. Of the 30 new cases reported on Tuesday, the lowest number of new cases reported in a day since April 4, when 30 were last reported.
The new cases brought a total of 1,508 in May so far. As a result, May will be the fourth highest month in the new case.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 15,709 cases, of which 15,005 have been marked as resolved.
No new deaths have been reported.
Public health reported that there were 430 active cases in the area. There were also 31 hospitals in the area, 24 of whom were in the intensive care unit.
Ontario says it An additional 2,485 COVID-19s have been identified in the last 2 days, And another 41 deaths associated with the disease.
More variant cases
In the Waterloo region, 3,067 cases have been identified as mutations or strains of concern. In case of variant:
- 2,712 were the first B117 variants detected in the United Kingdom
- 26 was the first P1 variant detected in Brazil.
- Five were the first B1351 variants detected in South Africa.
- Mutations were detected in 324, but further testing was needed.
7 active outbreaks
There were seven active outbreaks in the area on Tuesday.
Five of the outbreaks occurred in the workplace.
- One in 28 case makers.
- One is a retail store and there are six cases.
- 1 case and 6 cases in the automobile sales and service business.
- One is the food and beverage service business, with 6 cases.
- One on a farm with five cases.
Other occurrences are as follows:
- One is Forest Heights Leveler’s long-term care facility, which has six cases. Four are staff and two are people who live at home.
- One for a collective setting in one case.
56% of eligible individuals receive the first dose
Vaccine dashboards in the region show that 56.28 percent of people aged 18 and over who are eligible to be vaccinated have received at least one vaccination.
A total of 282,564 vaccinations were given to people in the Waterloo region, of which 18,111 were fully vaccinated, the dashboard reported on Tuesday.
Friday was a record high for 7,471 doses of vaccine given that day. After that, the numbers went down on weekends of the holidays.
The state states that 60% of all Ontario adults need to receive a single dose to enter the first phase of a three-stage reopening plan.
