Oakland County is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic until Thursday. Reopened in June | Local News





As the holiday weekend approaches, many can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at one of 14 clinics. Scattered throughout the county, the 14 Oakland County Health Department-sponsored clinics accept both appointments and carry-on. Open on Mondays and open until Thursday. “The clinic will not be open on Memorial Day holiday weekends,” the county said. Until this Thursday, 14 clinics are located in Pontiac, Rochester, Waterford, White Lake, Milford, Commerce, Highland, Ferndale, Troy and Southfield.Specific locations can be found at oaklandcountyvaccine.com.. But don’t worry. The additional clinic will continue to provide vaccinations after the holidays from June 1st.



For students and parents, several clinics will be set up at the school this week and next month for appointments or carry-on, especially in light of the recent shift to allow vaccinations over the age of 12. • Huron Valley School will be held May 26th from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Oak Valley Middle School on the 4200 White Oak Trail on Commerce Twp. • The Troy School District will be held at 4300 John R. Rd’s Athens High School.May 27, 3 pm-7pm on Troy • New additions: West Bloomfield Middle School, 3380 Orchard Lake Road. June 2nd and 23rd from 3pm to 7pm in West Bloomfield • Brandon School District is Brandon Middle School, 609S. It will be held at Ortonville Road.June 3rd, 3 pm-7pm in Ortonville An additional vaccine clinic will be held in Pontiac during the week of June 1st. The following week, a clinic will open in southeastern Oakland County from June 7th. And in the week of June 14, the clinic will be located in the northwestern part of the county, including the Brandon, Groveland, Rose, and Springfield townships. Finally, in the week of June 21, they will be located in South Lyon and Lyon Township, in the southwestern part of the county. The clinic is “part of Oakland County’s strategy to host community and school-based clinics for specific geographic locations within the county,” the county reported. On Tuesday, the White House reported that nearly 50 percent of Americans were vaccinated with COVID-19. In Oakland County, 62.6% of people over the age of 12 are vaccinated and 64.9% of people over the age of 16 are vaccinated. For older people over the age of 65, 81.8% do. A total of 1.23 million doses were administered. Vaccination is free.











..





