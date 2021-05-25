Vaccination may help alleviate the symptoms of long-term COVID

Symptoms of long COVID, like COVID-19 itself, vary widely from patient to patient, but most commonly are fatigue, insomnia, “brain fog”, anxiety, depression, gastrointestinal symptoms, and myalgia. , Shortness of breath, etc. 1-3 Some symptoms spread from an acute infection, while others develop later. Researchers and healthcare professionals do not fully understand the pathophysiological or immunological mechanisms behind this unfortunate phenomenon.

Support groups and patient care clinics have been created to assist patients suffering from the persistent effects of the virus, and large-scale research studies such as the SARS-CoV-2 recovery cohort by NIH have shown that some patients have long COVIDs. The aim is to provide more insight into why you develop the virus and the best way to manage it.1 Recent studies, not yet published in peer-reviewed journals, may give patients hope through vaccination, an unexpected source of information.2

The study, supported by the Long Covid SOS campaign in the United Kingdom (UK), was first developed to determine if the COVID-19 vaccine could exacerbate symptoms associated with Long COVID. .. According to the authors, there have been case reports of substantial symptom improvement after vaccination, as opposed to fear that vaccination may exacerbate long COVID.2

A cohort of patients admitted to a single UK hospital between April and May 2020 was at discharge, 3 months (about June-July 2020), and 8 months (about 12 2020). We were recruited for a prospective observational study with follow-up from Monday to January 2021). ). Over 80% of these patients reported at least one ongoing symptom associated with COVID-19 infection. Within this group, 44 participants who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine were investigated one month after vaccination (around January-February 2021) and evaluated for long COVID symptoms. It was. Twenty-two unvaccinated patients in the observation cohort served as the corresponding controls.2

Symptomatology was high in all patients during the 8-month follow-up and prior to vaccination. 159 symptoms were reported in the near-vaccinated group and 91 symptoms were reported in the unvaccinated group1. Compared to unvaccinated patients during the same period, vaccinated patients showed a slight but significant improvement in symptoms. [37 of 159 (23.2%) vs. 14 of 91 (15.4%); p=0.035]..2

Combining the differences in all symptom scores, 56.7% of the individuals in the study experienced improvement in symptoms after a single vaccination, and 24.6% remained unchanged. It is noteworthy that 18.7% of patients experienced exacerbations of symptoms that may be of concern. However, the number of patients who experienced exacerbations during this period was similar between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, and vaccination does not appear to have contributed to the exacerbation of symptoms. ..2

In general, vaccination seems to have the potential to improve the symptoms of long COVID, but it does not seem to exacerbate or exacerbate them. Almost half of the vaccinated patients said the improvement was permanent. Since 72% of patients were within 30 days of vaccination, the number of patients experiencing continuous symptomatic improvement may be underestimated and long-term vaccination against symptomatic conditions Follow-up is needed to determine the impact.2

In addition to the effects of physical symptoms, vaccination was also associated with a significant improvement in well-being, according to the Warwick and Edinburgh Mental Well-Being Scores (p = 0.006). The study also suggests that the mRNA vaccine may improve symptoms over the adenoviral vector vaccine, but the sample size may be too small to make a definitive comparison.2

The results of these studies need to be confirmed in large studies of diverse patient populations, and the mechanism of impact needs to be investigated. This study is too small to elicit a firm link to the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination for long-term COVID symptoms.2 However, it gives hope to patients suffering long after the acute COVID-19 infection has been resolved and offers a potential new role in the treatment of these vaccinations beyond infection prevention.

References