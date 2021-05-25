Illinois coronavirus: 808 new infection, minimum number of cases since March 15





On Tuesday, public health officials released a minimum count of new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since March 15, as more than 808 residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Case Road also marked the third consecutive day with less than 1,000 cases recorded by the state. This hasn’t happened since the 10-month period, including the worst pandemic in mid-November, when Illinois reported more than 10,000 new daily infections for 12 consecutive days in mid-July last year. One of the reasons for the decrease in daily cases over the past week is that fewer people are tested daily. The state processed an average of about 58,000 tests daily last week, so the latest cases were diagnosed in 42,841 tests. This time last month, over 77,000 tests were run daily. Still, the percentage of people who test positive is declining, even considering the decline in the test. Illinois’ seven-day average positive rate has dropped to 2.1%, the lowest ever since COVID-19 first swept the state. New COVID-19 cases per day Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here. Hospitalization for coronavirus has also decreased by about 26% since the beginning of the month. According to the Illinois Public Health Service, state-wide hospitals were treating 1,419 COVID-19 patients on Monday night. However, the virus still kills dozens of inhabitants every day. The state reported 17 COVID-19 deaths, including a man in Cook County in his thirties. Since March 2020, approximately 1.4 million residents have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 22,650 have died. Currently, 40% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated and 65% of adults are vaccinated at least once. On Monday, a total of 49,402 residents rolled up their sleeves. Last week, an average of 79,485 vaccinations were given daily. To sign up for a vaccine appointment in Chicago, please visit: zocdoc.com Alternatively, call (312) 746-4835. The city provides home vaccinations for residents over the age of 65, as well as persons with disabilities and those with underlying health conditions. For sites on the outskirts of Cook County, please visit: Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Alternatively, call (833) 308-1988. To find a provider elsewhere, visit the following website: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.

