Myocarditis after COVID vaccination?Chicago Top Document Breakdown Report – NBC Chicago

A top Chicago doctor said no cases of myocarditis had been reported in young COVID vaccinated people in the city and there is currently no link between this condition and coronavirus vaccination. I will.

“The rate of this myocarditis they saw wasn’t. It wasn’t high,” Chicago Public Health Secretary Dr. Alison Alwadi told Facebook Live on Tuesday. “Not linked [to vaccines]But, as you know, it’s one of the things that young people can get from time to time. So, as you know, we advised the doctors here if they should look at it to confirm it … they are reporting it. ”

Arwady’s comments come after the Advisory Board of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mentioned some reports of several young COVID vaccine recipients who experienced cases of myocarditis after vaccination.

According to Harvard Health, myocarditis is “inflammation of the heart muscle that reduces the ability of the heart to pump blood normally.” According to health professionals, this condition is usually caused by a viral infection, but it can also be the body’s reaction to the drug.

“I haven’t seen any local reports here,” Alwadi said. “We asked the doctor to just keep an eye on whether to see it, but this is not like when [Johnson & Johnson vaccine] It has been paused. This is a kind of thing, but be more careful in case we see something. But based on what I’ve seen at this point, I’m not worried about it. “

Recent data show that “relatively few reports of myocarditis” have been reported after vaccination with the mRNA vaccine, the CDC Vaccination Implementation Advisory Board reported last week. The group did not specify a specific vaccine, but the two mRNA vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the United States include both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with Pfizer in children aged 12 to 17 years. Is the only vaccine approved for use.

Preliminary reports indicate that this condition is predominantly found in adolescents and young adults and affects men more than women.

The majority of cases are reported after the second dose, usually within 4 days after vaccination.

The panel states that “most cases are mild and case follow-up is underway,” but details on the number of cases reported so far have not been provided.

“Within the CDC safety monitoring system, the rate of reported myocarditis in the window after COVID-19 vaccination was not different from the expected baseline rate,” the panel said. “But VaST members felt that they should inform their healthcare providers about reports of myocarditis.”

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said at a news conference Monday that President Joe Biden was informed of the reported incident and that the government would continue to advise young people to be vaccinated.

“Our health and medical professionals say that vaccination of people between the ages of 12 and 15 is the right step, these are limited cases, and obviously the risk of getting COVID is that age. People, “said Pusaki.

The Advisory Board, Arwady and other health experts said reports of myocarditis did not exceed the levels normally seen before vaccination.

“People are vaccinated and may be duplicated,” said Dr. Richard Novak, director of infectious diseases at the University of Illinois School of Health. “Currently, they are not seeing more myocarditis than expected in the young population.”

In fact, according to Dr. Wayne Franklin, a pediatric cardiologist at Loyola University Medical Center, “COVID itself can cause myocarditis in young children.”

Novak also said that the summer months carry many viruses that can cause myocarditis.

“There are many more common viruses during the summer-we call them enteroviruses-related to myocarditis,” he said.

Symptoms of myocarditis include chest pain, malaise, shortness of breath, and arrhythmias. Mayo Clinic reports that when a child develops myocarditis, other symptoms can occur, including:

heat

syncope

Dyspnea

Rapid breathing

Rapid or abnormal cardiac rhythm (arrhythmia)

Health professionals encourage both children and adults who may be experiencing any of these symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Inflammed heart conditions can improve spontaneously in many cases of myocarditis, but Mayo Clinic health professionals say that myocarditis can be fatal if not treated immediately. say. Heart failure, heart attack, stroke, and sudden cardiac death can occur in severe cases.

According to Mayo Clinic doctors, treatment focuses on symptoms and causes of symptoms such as heart failure and shortness of breath.

Doctors recommend taking a lot of rest and taking medication to fight the infection. According to experts, antiviral drugs are available, but have not proven effective in treating most cases of heart disease.