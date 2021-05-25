Male low testosterone associated with more severe COVID-19

Men with low testosterone levels are more likely to be infected with severe COVID-19, a new small study suggests.

Previous analysis found that men were more likely to develop more severe COVID-19 than women, but the reason was not clear.On average, men have a much higher level testosterone Than women.

One theory suggests that high levels of testosterone may cause men to be less successful than women with COVID-19. According to the statement .. However, the discovery of new research refutes that hypothesis.

Relation: Quick Guide: COVID-19 Vaccine in Use and How It Works

To understand the relationship between testosterone and the severity of COVID-19, researchers visited the Burns-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, 90 men and women who had symptoms of COVID-19 and were subsequently virus-positive. Blood samples were collected from 62 people.

Of those patients, 143 were hospitalized. Researchers took blood samples from patients who were still hospitalized on days 3, 7, 14, and 28. The researchers then measured the levels of testosterone patients. estrogen A growth hormone known as estradiol and known as insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1).

In women, there was no association between the severity of COVID-19 and the measured hormone levels.

In men, IGF-1 and estrogen levels did not predict the severity of the disease, but testosterone levels did. When admitted to the hospital, men with severe COVID-19 had an average testosterone level of 52 nanograms per deciliter (less than 250 nanograms per deciliter is considered low testosterone in adult men), but less severe. The average testosterone for men was 151 nanograms. Per deciliter of testosterone. Researchers managed other known risk factors for severe COVID-19, such as age, BMI, comorbidities, smoking, and race. (Some of these factors are also associated with lower testosterone levels).

On the third day of hospitalization, average testosterone levels in men with severe COVID-19 dropped to 19 nanograms per deciliter. A total of 37 of the inpatients died during the study (25 were men).

Lower testosterone levels in men were also associated with higher levels inflammation In the body.

Dr. Sandeep Dhindsa, an endocrinologist at the University of St. Louis, said: “Men with COVID-19 who were initially mild but had low testosterone levels will need intensive care or intubation in the next few days. It could have been, “said the statement. “Low testosterone levels seemed to predict which patients would be very likely to get sick in the next few days.”

The team also found that in men with low testosterone levels, certain genes that make the body easier to use hormones are activated. However, according to the statement, researchers do not yet know how the indication affects the body and the severity of the disease.

It is not yet clear whether severe COVID-19 causes lower testosterone levels or whether lower testosterone levels cause more severe COVID-19 in the first place.

Doctors did not measure testosterone levels before they became ill. The authors write that their testosterone levels are likely to have already dropped by the time they arrived at the hospital for COVID-19. However, men with severe COVID-19 have lower than average testosterone levels before they become ill, resulting in decreased muscle mass and strength, decreased vital capacity, and an increased risk of needing ventilation. There is also the possibility of becoming. They wrote.

The data suggest that “attention should be paid” to hormone therapy treatments that lower testosterone levels or raise estrogen levels in men with COVID-19, the authors write.

According to the statement, they now determine whether there is a link between these sex hormones and cardiovascular problems in people who develop the protracted symptoms of COVID-19, also known as “long COVID-19.” I would like to investigate.

The findings were published in the journal on May 25th. JAMA network open ..

Originally published in Live Science.