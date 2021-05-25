Modern people seek FDA approval in June for teenage COVID-19 vaccine





Editor’s Note: For the latest news on COVID-19, please visit: http: //bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19.. Moderna said the COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective for teenagers in clinical trials, and the company plans to seek an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early June. The data came just as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released information on breakthrough infections among vaccinated people of all ages on Tuesday. The Moderna trial enrolled more than 3,700 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, randomized to receive the vaccine or placebo. After two doses, there were 4 COVID-19 patients in the placebo group and none in the vaccine group. Moderna press release.. The data has not been published in peer-reviewed journals. The company also analyzed the data based on the COVID-19 case definition, which includes milder diseases, and found that the vaccine efficacy after the first dose was 93%. In addition, immunogenicity analysis showed that the immune response of teens was as strong as that of adults. According to Moderna, teen trials did not show any significant safety concerns. The most common side effects of the vaccine were injection site pain, headache, malaise, muscle aches and chills. Moderna results were announced two weeks after the FDA extended the EUA. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents up to 12 years.. The vaccine trial also showed 100% efficacy in adolescents. According to the report, more than 4.7 million adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. CDC data..Vaccines are safe and effective, but the CDC is investigating A few cases of myocarditis Check if they are related in adolescents and young adults after vaccination.Most of those cases were mild, but pediatricians should report such cases

Vaccine adverse event reporting system.. Breakthrough COVID-19 infection Tuesday’s CDC released analysis Breakthrough COVID-19 infection As of April 30, of the 101 million fully vaccinated United States. The data show 10,262 such infections in 46 states and territories, but this is a “substantial underestimate” because many breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or mild. The author admits that it is likely. Approximately 63% of breakthrough cases were female, with a median age of 58 years. Weekly morbidity and mortality reports.. About 27% were asymptomatic, 10% were hospitalized and 2% died. Of the 160 patients who died, the median age was 82 years, and 18% died of asymptomatic or unrelated causes. Sequence data from 555 breakthrough cases found that 64% were due to the mutant strain of concern, most commonly B.1.1.7. “FDA-approved vaccines are very effective, but breakthrough cases are expected, especially before herd immunity reaches levels sufficient to further reduce infection,” the CDC author said in a report. Stated. “But the breakthrough infection of the vaccine occurs in only a small proportion of all vaccinated people and accounts for a small proportion of all COVID-19 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths prevented among humans far exceeds the number of breakthrough cases of the vaccine. ” As of May 1, the CDC is only investigating breakthrough infections in which patients are hospitalized or die. Copyright © 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics

