CDC investigating cases of cardiac inflammation after vaccination





Share on Pinterest The CDC is investigating whether heart inflammation is associated with vaccination in teenagers.Boston Globe / Getty Images Authorities are reviewing “relatively few” reports of adolescents and young adults who develop myocarditis after vaccination. No link to the vaccine was found.

These cases Myocarditis, Or myocardial inflammation, may be unrelated to vaccination. This condition can be caused by viruses, bacteria, and other infections.

Myocarditis can also be appear For those who have COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a few reports that adolescents and young adults vaccinated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine experienced heart problems. Vaccine safety group .. A statement from the Vaccine Safety Group stated that there were "relatively few" cases. The proportion of cases reported among vaccinated adolescents is not higher than the proportion of the general population. The· opportunity Myocarditis is rare in a larger population — 10 to 20 cases occur per 100,000 people. Nevertheless, the group felt that healthcare providers needed to be aware of this "potential adverse event" after vaccination. Cases mainly occurred in adolescents and adolescents within 4 days after the second vaccination with Moderna-NIAID or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Cases were more common in men than in women. Both vaccines are approved in the United States for people over the age of 16. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has recently been approved for use between the ages of 12 and 15. "Most cases appear to be mild and case follow-up is underway," said the Vaccine Safety Group. The group called for further research. Recent European Medicines Agency (EMA) Requested data From Moderna on reports of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis. Dr. Ihab B. AromaliA UCI Health cardiologist in California said the cases of myocarditis reported to the CDC were not necessarily due to the vaccine. "We need to wait for more people to get vaccinated to see if the percentage of people who develop myocarditis after vaccination is higher than usual," he said. Given the health risks of COVID-19, including long-distance COVID, experts recommend that teens and young adults be vaccinated. "So far, all reported cases of myocarditis were actually mild," Aromali said. "But COVID itself is more dangerous than vaccination. Therefore, the benefits of vaccination at this point definitely outweigh the risks."

