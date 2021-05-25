COVID-19 Pandemic on Five Graphs: Continent, Country, Death, Vaccine

The death toll of COVID-19 is declining worldwide.

But it’s not good news, it masks the big geographical differences. Some parts of the world appear to be at stake, but some are experiencing the worst suffering in history.

Starting with this plot, which compares different regions, we will discuss the pandemic with five graphs.

Find out about South American mortality over the last four weeks and how much higher it is than any other continent. Many factors may explain the differences, including the age and health of each population, vaccination coverage, blockade policies, quality of care, and widespread variation in the way mortality statistics are collected (experts warn). .. There is.

“South America is in a bad place. Why exactly? That’s a good question,” said Harvard epidemiologist William Hanage. “To be honest, I don’t know.”

He and other experts said one very likely factor was the P.1 mutant, which was first identified in Brazil in December but is now widely distributed. It seems to spread easier and faster than some other strains.

Africa’s mortality rate, on the other hand, is relatively low throughout the pandemic. Some epidemiologists speculated that the continent was spared by a young population. Others have pointed out limited tests, suggesting that many deaths have not been counted.

Most preferably, countries accustomed to large-scale disease outbreaks are more willing to block and other control measures than countries such as the United States. Sierra Leone and Liberia, devastated by the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, each reported less than 100 deaths from COVID-19.

Let’s take a look at this plot to show how individual countries have evolved recently and throughout the pandemic.

Each dot is a country. Hover over the dot to see its name. The higher the country shown in the graph, the higher the mortality rate for the last 4 weeks. The farther to the right, the higher the total mortality rate.

No country seems to be suffering as much as Uruguay, as there are warnings that death reports vary.

Hungary has the highest total mortality rate, which leads to another point. Eastern Europe has been hit hard.

The graph comparing this with Western Europe is as follows.

Note that in the early days of the pandemic, Western Europe had a much higher mortality rate. The tragic sights of Italy and Spain at that time are unforgettable.

However, according to data about two months ago, Eastern Europe caught up with Western Europe and then began to withdraw. No other region has recorded high mortality during the pandemic process.

For some reason, some experts suspect that it was the early success of Eastern Europe that led to the collapse of Eastern Europe. Many in the region adopted strict blockade policies last spring. Later, when new waves arrived, Eastern Europe was much slower to return to those measures.

In the long run, the most promising option for minimizing mortality and ultimately ending the pandemic is large-scale vaccination.

There are some major differences between regions.

North America and Europe are far ahead of the rest of the world, but Asia and Africa lag behind seriously.

How useful is vaccination now?

Some cases are pretty clear.Israeli campaign to inoculate Quick and wide “A surprising example of a vaccine,” said Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University School of Medicine.

At the same time, experts are reluctant to rely solely on vaccines due to low COVID-19 mortality in the United States and Western Europe. Many factors contributed to the tranquility of spring, including the lack of major holidays that are synonymous with large gatherings.

According to Del Rio, it is “premature” to say whether higher vaccination rates consistently reduce global mortality.

And do you remember Uruguay and Hungary and their high mortality rates? Immunization rates in both countries are relatively high, confusing experts.

The longer the pandemic, the more likely it is that new variants will emerge that will spread more rapidly and destroy India.

Let’s look at the accelerating mortality rate.

The graph looks ugly, but experts don’t believe that the reported mortality rates (still lower than in some other countries) capture exactly what’s happening in the field.

Rarely tested, especially in rural areas, floods on hospital and crematorium sites suggest that the country “significantly underestimates cases and deaths.” He said.

How did the country become the epicenter of a pandemic?

The virus could have spread quietly among a huge number of young people over the months, Hanage said.

The lack of medical oxygen exacerbated the situation as new variants were established.

“One day, a PhD will be written about what actually happened in India,” Hanage said. “There are a lot of delays in the report, but there are also points where the system can’t count. Just doing the math in your head will tell you most.”

It’s worth remembering that six months ago, the country looked like a COVID-19 success story. Today’s catastrophe shows how unpredictable the virus is.

“We can evaluate things and make decisions in their current state,” Del Rio said. “But even if you see a lot like America, you’re thinking about yourself. I hope it stays that way.”