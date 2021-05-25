Nonsmokers make up almost half of lung cancer patients in S’pore, Health News and Top Stories

Cancer treatment remains more important than ever as the world continues to fight the resurgence of Covid-19. Cancer patients often have to deal with multiple anxieties, and now they have more concerns about Covid-19 and face more challenges to achieve positive treatment outcomes.
According to the Singapore Cancer Society, lung cancer is ranked as the second most common type of cancer in men and the third most common type of cancer in women in Singapore. Every day, three Singaporeans die of the disease. Globally, it is the most common cause of cancer deaths, the number one cause of cancer deaths in men, and the second most common cause of cancer deaths in women.
Here are some facts about the illness that may surprise you.
Lung cancer is rarely diagnosed early
Lung cancer cells are formed by a series of mutations that can occur over months or years. As a result, signs and symptoms usually appear late in the disease.
There are two main types of lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), which differ in the size and shape of the cancer cells. The size and shape of cancer cells spread at various rates. Eighty-nine percent of lung cancers are NSCLC, which spreads more slowly than SCLC.
Smokers are not the only ones at risk
Although it may be known as a smoker’s illness, the proportion of nonsmokers among Singapore’s NSCLC patients is high. A 2006 study According to the Singapore National Cancer Center (NCCS), 32% of NSCLC patients are not smokers. According to the report, this number has increased to 48% in 10 years. Another study conducted by NCCS in 2018..
Nonsmokers with lung cancer exhibit different biological behaviors than smokers because their patients are generally younger, female, and have better survival outcomes. Tobacco smoking and indirect smoking in the environment are known causes of cancer, but other causes such as outdoor and indoor air pollution are of concern today. A Research by the International Agency for Research on Cancer We have found some evidence linking exposure to air pollution to an increased risk of developing lung cancer.
There are other treatment options besides chemotherapy and radiation therapy
In addition to treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, new targeted therapies may be used in both early and late stages. The purpose is to improve symptoms such as pain and cough and to control tumor growth for a long time.
Another development is immunotherapy. This is a treatment that helps the body work smarter. Tumor cells are covered with a protein called PD-L1 that prevents detection by the immune system. PD-L1 can “deactivate” active immune cells.
Immunotherapeutic agents block these proteins on the surface of the tumor and “reactivate” the body’s own immune system to better recognize and attack cancerous tumors accordingly. Immunotherapy has been shown to increase survival in certain patients.
A Recent research The 5-year survival rate for patients with advanced NSCLC of a particular subtype, presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020, was twice that of patients treated with chemotherapy alone (31.9% compared to 16.3%). ..
MediShield Life has the potential to reduce the burden on caregivers while allowing people in advanced stages of illness to live longer. This may include assessing the cost to society, the impact of cancer on the mental health of patients and caregivers, and the potential loss of income from quitting work. By addressing this, caregivers may be able to return to work sooner.
This article was contributed by Dr. Toh Chee Keong, Medical Oncologist at Curie Oncology.
