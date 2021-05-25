Latest surge: Michigan’s growing mite population | WFRV Local 5





Grand Rapids, Michigan (WOOD) — Special attention should be paid to mites as the bags are packed and the campers are cleaned before the holiday weekend. It’s getting worse this year, but you may have already noticed. The main concern about these pests is the disease-causing bacteria they can carry.The most common in West Michigan Lyme disease.. Experts from the Kent County Health Department say that tick population spikes can be caused by a variety of causes. “One of them is milder weather conditions, animal movement patterns. This applies not only to deer, but also to birds. These can have a significant impact on the amount of population seen throughout the year. It’s possible, “says epidemiologist Paul Bellami. Environmental Department of Health Department.. The Super Flower full moon will appear on Wednesday, what’s special about this full moon?

Past graphs from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show an increased risk of Lyme disease throughout Michigan. There are more than 20 known tick species in Michigan, but the most common in the region are the American dog ticks known to cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever and the black-footed bacteria that carry Lyme disease-causing bacteria. It is a tick. Cases of Lyme disease are expanding. Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services showed 128 confirmed human cases in Michigan in 2014, with a total of 276 state-wide cases in 2019, just five years later, in terms of the number of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Confirmed cases were shown. COVID Milestone: 50% of US Adults Fully Vaccinated

Health experts say it’s important to look carefully for mites when spending time outdoors, as mites can be incredibly small and sometimes pinhead sized. To prevent bites, KCHD recommends the following: Whenever you are outdoors, wear clothing that covers your arms, legs, and feet.

Wear light-colored clothing to help find mites.

Apply insect repellent / tick repellent containing DEET.

Walk in the middle of the trail to avoid contact with overgrown grass and brushes at the edges of the trail.

Thoroughly check yourself, your child, and your pet for ticks by carefully inspecting the area around your head, neck, and ears. Look for something that looks like new freckles or spots of dirt. “If you find it attached, it’s best to take the tweezers, get as close to the skin as possible, pull it straight up, and remove it that way,” Bellamy said. “Don’t try home remedies such as petrol and choking. This can actually increase saliva production and increase the risk of developing one of the illnesses it may carry.” Wisconsin has added eight new deaths, approaching a total of 7,000 COVID deaths

If someone is worried about being bitten by a tick, Bellamy recommends putting the tick in a small package, vulgar, or envelope, labeling it, and putting it in the freezer.You can send ticks for test.. You can self-monitor your symptoms. If you have a fever, chills, or start to feel tired all the time, it is advisable to see a doctor. Traditionally, unless a tick adheres for more than 24 hours, it is very unlikely that it will get any disease.

