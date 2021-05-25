Health
Mucormycosis is a rare but increasing fungal infection in patients after COVID-19
Mucormycosis, a potentially life-threatening fungal infection, is increasing the number of COVID-19-related deaths in India.
This usually affects patients recovering from COVID-19, who are immunocompromised due to COVID or with steroids and diabetes.
“In its most common form, it colonizes the nose, sinuses, and eyes, from which it reaches the brain.” Sundaram Natarajan, MD, He said in an interview with Healio / OSN.
Mucor is a common mold in moist, moist areas such as soil, moist walls of old buildings, fertilizers, rotten fruits and vegetables. Due to its high affinity for blood vessels, Mucor infection blocks blood flow, causing ischemia, tissue infarction, and necrosis. A healthy immune system can repel it, but it spreads rapidly to immunocompromised people, leading to a high rate of death. When it spreads to the eyes, it rapidly causes vision loss and blindness, and denuclearization must be performed to prevent fatal invasion into the brain.
Mucormycosis is a rare infectious disease, but sporadic cases and minor outbreaks have been reported worldwide. Currently, with the dramatic surge in COVID-19 in India, the number of cases of zygomycosis is increasing accordingly.
“There are more than 4,000 officially reported cases in the Indian state of Maharashtra, which is certainly an underestimate and probably thousands. Currently, Indian otolaryngologists and dentists. We are starting an investigation in collaboration with a doctor, “said Natarajan.
Perfect storm
The combination of COVID-19, corticosteroid therapy and diabetes creates the perfect storm in which mucormycosis takes root and thrives. Corticosteroids are life-saving therapies used to reduce the dysregulated immune response observed in patients with COVID-19. But they raise blood sugar levels, and fungi enjoy blood sugar levels, Natarajan said. Hyperglycemia in diabetics creates a more favorable environment.
“Diabetes affects many people in India and weakens the immune system, making them more susceptible to more severe COVID-19 infections, usually treated with corticosteroids. A dysfunctional immune system. That is, this combination of COVID-19 and the common denominator of diabetes and the use of corticosteroids increases the risk of mucormycosis exponentially, “says Natarajan.
In addition, COVID-19 damages and weakens the upper respiratory tract and eyes, increasing susceptibility to fungal infections. Another factor is the use of antibiotics, which is also commonly prescribed to patients with COVID-19 to combat secondary infections, he said.
Rapid diagnosis, aggressive treatment
Common symptoms of mucor disease that ophthalmologists can easily detect are edema of the eyelids, orbital pain, ptosis, protruding eyes, restricted eye movements, diplopia, and sudden loss of vision. They may precede or be associated with other symptoms such as toothache, stuffy nose, foul odor, runny nose and bleeding, facial paresthesia and paralysis.
“Because the infection progresses very rapidly, it is very important to diagnose and treat the infection quickly. Patients after COVID-19 need to be aware of any suspicious symptoms and contact their doctor immediately. We need to be aware that there is, “says Natarajan.
Biopsy specimen imaging, microscopy, and histopathological analysis are used to confirm the clinical diagnosis. Contrast-enhanced MRI can help detect the affected area and guide surgical intervention to remove necrotic tissue. Repeated wound resections may be required, and in more severe cases, orbital resection and sinus removal may be required. At the same time, aggressive antifungal therapy should be started promptly.
“We need to raise awareness of this catastrophic threat among people, doctors and ophthalmologists,” said Natarajan.
He said precautions such as hand and surrounding hygiene should be used to educate patients about wearing masks to avoid contact with dirty surfaces and to avoid myxosporea breathing. Patients with post-COVID and diabetics who are being treated with steroids need to be more careful. On the other hand, doctors should avoid prescribing corticosteroids, tocilizumab, and antibiotics if not strictly required.
“Because mucormycosis is related to the eye, ophthalmologists may have seen the first signs of mucormycosis. They recognized this potential infection and took it into account in the differential diagnosis, It is important to act swiftly in medical and surgical treatment. Therefore, our Association of Ophthalmologists organizes CMEs for ophthalmologists, otolaryngologists, and doctors / diabetic specialists. Can be fatal to eyesight and life, “said Natarajan.
