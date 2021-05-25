Practical steps for truck drivers to improve mental health

More than one in five people in the United States suffers from mental health problems. Therefore, with over 7 million truck workers writing on a large scale, there are 1.4 million potential peers to deal with the stress and uncertainty of living with a mental illness. It is also certain that each of us encounters a myriad of vehicles operated by someone who fights mental illness every day.

And some other statistics: suicide is the second leading cause of death in people between the ages of 10 and 34. Anxiety and depression burden the global economy by $ 1 trillion annually through reduced productivity, and depression is estimated to be the main cause of the disorder.

Mental health stigma continues in our society, but we are getting better at understanding this issue. In fact, May is a month dedicated to that consciousness. As a mental health expert, here is my contribution to raising awareness.

As I wrote time And once again, Our mental health has a direct impact on our physical health. The condition can increase your chances of developing metabolic syndrome, heart disease, diabetes, migraine headaches, allergies, malaise, and muscle and joint pain.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a mental health problem, or just need to listen to someone, a very good resource to help you easily find the following on the phone: There are several.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, (800) 273-8255

Crisis Text Lines: Text Home at 741-741 for 24/7 support by text.

There are things you can do for yourself to help you survive the day, and you can also establish some good mental health PM routines:

Become active. Too many people do not get the exercise they need consistently. We are so absorbed in taking care of our business and others that we can no longer take care of ourselves. Meet deadlines, get hooked on maximizing miles, and days can evolve into weeks, weeks to months, months to years. After that, we find that we have missed a lifetime or become overweight, significantly increasing the risk of terrible health consequences. Physical activity not only helps you lose weight, but also boosts your immune system and improves your mental health. Activity burns stress hormones and helps us stay healthy, focused and calm. End your day by cleaning your trucks and roaming trucks and trailers. Run on the fly. Do squats, push-ups and jump jacks. If you want it, go for a run. Or, take your bicycle with you.

Immerse yourself in nature. Do you know ground, Sometimes called Earth? Simply put, it is contact with the surface of the earth as a cure. A short walk barefoot in the grass will make you feel better and give you a deeper understanding of the simple things. Some studies have shown that nature has a healing effect on our mind and body. One study found that just looking at the garden speeds up recovery after surgery. Create a park where you can enjoy nature and a small herb box where you can sit by the window. Of course, the side benefit: there are fresh herbs for cooking! And it may motivate you to eat better.

Focus on the present. We cannot change the past, nor can we control the future. What we can do is learn from the past and do our best for the future.We tend to spend too much time Ruminating both in our own head..With the passage of time, so-called Automatic thinking (ANTs) Set up a store in our heads to increase stress, anxiety and aggression. Nothing more needs a truck driver. Be here now to avoid the negativeness becoming established. Consider keeping a diary. Writing down what is happening in our mind and body, and in our external environment, can help us understand the emotions that can cause depression and anxiety.

Please laugh a little. Or a lot! It is one of the best gifts God has given us. Laughter boosts your immune system, makes you feel better, and helps us gain new perspectives. When you are laughing with others, it strengthens relationships and, like a smile, it is certainly contagious. When you need to laugh, watch your favorite shows like “Big Bang Theory” or listen to your favorite comedians like Robin Williams. And hey, who doesn’t know the truck driver with thousands of jokes running in his head? Connect with your friends and share your laughter.

Practice kindness. In many cases, the path to healing is gaining a new perspective. There is no better way to do it than getting out of your head and problems by helping someone else. In one of the darkest times of my life, I found my way by servicing others in a local food kitchen or food bank. Nothing connects people more than food-and servicing people who aren’t enough to eat will definitely give you a new perspective on your own problems.

NAMI.orgKeep your curiosity. Curiosity may have killed the cat, but nourishing your own curiosity can improve your immunity, improve your brain health, and provide a new approach to the same old problems. I can do it. To stay healthy, you need to stimulate your mind. There is a psychological saying adopted by many educational institutions: Use it or lose it. If you do not challenge your mind and memory, the foliage plants will die as if they were left unattended. Read books instead of stacking them on your Kindle or in small holes. Believe it or not, a truck driver is one of the best jobs to learn. After all, you spend more than 10 hours a day driving without doing anything other than thinking and listening. And take a 10-hour break every day when you are likely to be alone. Listen to audiobooks while driving. Take an online course. From hobbies to professions, there are free and cheap courses on YouTube and other educational sites. coursera.org And edx.org..

Practice gratitude.. Write down three good things that are happening in your life every day, no matter how small. Just thanking for your health will improve your health. By practicing gratitude, you can keep things in sight when the sun goes down.

Connect with other people. For professional drivers, isolation is a professional danger. However, research shows that people who live a rich social life are the happiest. Of course, I’m not just talking about social media. It can help you catch up in several ways. However, you cannot participate in your own happiness just by looking on the sidelines. On the other hand, make the most of mobile phone technologies such as Zoom and Skype. Can’t you join your son’s game?no problem – – Just Facetime the cohort and watch it remotely. Making such an effort will at least show your loved one how much you care.

No matter how bad things happen, nothing will last forever. We often experience growth through hardship and prosper in adversity. So thank you for what you have and know that the easiest way to change your situation is to change direction. When the obstacle appears, select a new route. You may feel isolated and sometimes very lonely, but you are not alone in the fight.

