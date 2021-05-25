Psychedelic analogs of non-hallucinogens reverse the effects of stress in mouse studies





A single dose of Tabernanzalog (TBG) promotes the formation of dendritic spines in mouse cortical neurons.Credit: Chelsea Kinz A new compound similar in structure to the psychedelic drug ibogaine, but without toxicity and hallucinogenic effects, has been shown to rapidly reverse the effects of stress in mice. Researchers have found that a single dose of Tabananzalog (TBG) corrects stress-induced behavioral disorders such as anxiety and cognitive flexibility, promotes neural connection regrowth, and stress-destroys the brain. .. I have found that I can restore my neural circuits. This study was published on May 25th. Molecular psychiatry.. Corresponding author Yi Zuo, a professor of molecular biology, cell biology, and developmental biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the first data.” TBG was developed in the lab of David Olson, co-author of the University of California, Davis. Zuo’s lab collaborated with Olson on TBG’s initial research. Nature A new study focused on the harmful effects of stress using a protocol in which mice are exposed to mild, unpredictable stressors over several days. At the behavioral level, stress causes increased anxiety, impaired sensory processing, and reduced decision-making flexibility. In the brain, stress disrupts connections between neurons, alters neuronal circuits, and upsets the balance between excitement and inhibition. “Surprisingly, TBG has reversed all the effects of stress,” Zuo said. “This study provides important insights into the neural mechanisms underlying the therapeutic effects of psychedelic analogs on psychiatric disorders and paves the way for future studies to understand their cellular and circuit mechanisms. .. “” In recent years, there has been new interest in the use of psychedelic drugs to treat illnesses such as addiction, depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorders. However, the hallucinogenic effects of these drugs remain a concern, and scientists were uncertain whether hallucinations were therapeutically important or just side effects. Ibogaine is promising for the treatment of addiction, but in addition to being a powerful hallucinogen, it causes dangerous cardiac arrhythmias. Although TBG has not yet been tested in humans, it is not toxic to ibogaine in animal studies and does not induce mouse head spasm behavior caused by known hallucinogens. Early studies of TBG found that rodents had antidepressant effects and reduced habitual behavior. The new study was initiated by co-author Michel Tia and then a graduate student in Zuo’s lab studying the effects of stress. After Tjia took office as a postdoc, co-author, laboratory project scientist JuLu, led the additional research. Researchers have conducted various tests to evaluate behavioral responses to stress and the effectiveness of treatment with TBG. They also conducted imaging studies to assess changes in the mouse brain at the neuronal level. Studies using animal models conducted in accordance with NIH regulations and reviewed and approved by the institution’s Animal Care and Use Committee continue to be essential for the investigation of complex mental disorders. New compounds related to psychedelic warts may treat addiction, depression For more information:

Ju Lu et al, a psychedelic analog, restores functional neural circuits destroyed by unpredictable stress. Molecular psychiatry (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41380-021-01159-1

