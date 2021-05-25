Doctors are worried that parents will be afraid to vaccinate their children after reporting heart disease

Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

(CNN) — Pediatricians are worried that parents may misunderstand the findings of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisor and become afraid to vaccinate their children with Covid-19 for no reason. I will.

Last week, members of the CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board released a statement investigating reports of heart disease in people vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine (mainly teens and young adults).

The panel is Myocarditis — Myocardial inflammation — Not high among vaccinated people.

“By careful investigation [myocarditis] Dr. William Schaffner, a member of ACIP, had less frequent outbreaks among vaccinated adolescents than unvaccinated adolescents. “Therefore, there is no causal relationship with vaccination.”

“Vaccinated people are more likely to have myocarditis than unvaccinated,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Pennsylvania. “There are many reasons to think this isn’t a problem. There are many reasons why parents shouldn’t worry about it.”

However, pediatric infectious disease experts are concerned that parents may misunderstand the data.

“This worries me that people will be unnecessarily afraid of these vaccines,” said Ofit, a member of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Bioproducts Advisory Board.

The concern arose last week on a phone call between ACIP members, Schaffner said on the phone.

“There was concern that this might be misunderstood. People would think that myocarditis is related to the vaccine,” he said. “A colleague on the phone said,’This could immunize Kibosch as a teenager.'”

Investigation of reports of adverse events after vaccination

The CDC and FDA encourage people to report “adverse events” that occur after vaccination for all vaccines, not just those that protect against Covid-19.

Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said:

After the report was made to Vaccine adverse event reporting systemThe CDC and FDA then check to see if the incidence of adverse events (in this case, myocarditis) is higher than expected.

“If these events occur more frequently in the vaccinated population than in the unvaccinated population, there is reason to think that it may be because the vaccine may have caused it. If similar incidents occur between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, they are a coincidence and are overwhelmingly likely to have occurred, “Schaffner said.

ACIP said in a statement on the CDC website that “there are relatively few reports of myocarditis so far” and “most cases appear to be mild”, but specific cases. The number is not shown.

The statement concluded that “within the CDC safety monitoring system, the proportion of myocarditis reports in the window after COVID-19 vaccination was not different from the expected baseline proportion,” and “follow-up of cases.” Is in progress. “

The CDC said in a statement to CNN Monday night that reports of myocarditis were “rare given the number of doses of vaccine given.” Approximately 164 million people in the United States have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 5 million people between the ages of 12 and 17 have been first vaccinated.

According to the statement, the CDC and FDA will continue to “monitor and evaluate reports” of myocarditis and pericarditis, which are swellings of tissues around the heart.

Authorities encouraged healthcare providers to report cases of myocarditis after vaccination with VAERS.

“The CDC continues to strongly recommend COVID-19 vaccination for individuals 12 years and older, given the risk of COVID-19 disease and its associated potentially serious complications. Receiving is the best way to protect you and your family from COVID-19, “said the statement.

“My kids will be at the forefront.”

Myocarditis is often caused by infections and is especially prevalent during this time when the coxsackievirus, which can infect the heart, is more common, Ofit said.

based on Approximately 164 million people vaccinated at least once Also, given the incidence of myocarditis in the United States, it is expected that hundreds of myocarditis will occur each month among vaccinated people. He emphasized that these cases were accidental, not vaccine-induced.

Infectious disease experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics said the group will continue to follow the CDC analysis of post-vaccination cases of myocardial inflammation.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Infectious Diseases Commission, said parents should be confident that the CDC and FDA safety systems are capturing potential vaccine side effects.

“What the CDC and FDA are trying to do is track down everything reported to them and see if it’s related to the vaccine,” she said. “That’s why I think the US safety system is really great.”

Maldonado said young people over the age of 12 should be vaccinated against Covid-19 while federal agencies continue to monitor.

“My kids will be at the forefront,” she said.

