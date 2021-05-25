Half of Oregon’s 36 counties, including Multnomah, are currently at low-risk levels of COVID-19





Salem, Oregon (KTVZ)-COVID-19 Improvements in vaccination have added five more counties to the low-risk category of business restrictions, including the most populous Multnomah. This means that half of Oregon’s 36 counties are in its less restrictive category, government. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday. Brown has announced that it will update the county’s risk levels under the state’s public health framework to reduce infections and protect Oregons from COVID-19. From Thursday, May 27th to Thursday, June 3rd, adult vaccination coverage reached 65%, with 15 high-risk levels, 3 medium-risk levels and 18 low-risk levels. Equity plan Approved. Other counties moving to low risk include Baker, Curry, Grant and Tillamook. Clatsop County has moved from high risk to medium risk.A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available Here.. “Science is clear. Vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and vaccines are the key to returning to normal life and lifting state-wide health and safety restrictions.” Said Brown. “This disease remains dangerous for people in areas with a high proportion of unvaccinated people. That’s why I roll up your sleeves to all Oregons, take your shots and make your life We encourage you to have the opportunity to change. Vaccination has never been easier, and you may just be the winner. Oregon, take your shot motion. “ May 11, Governor Brown Announcement Countyes that provide at least one vaccination to at least 65% of residents 16 years and older and submit documents on how to close the fairness gap in vaccination efforts are eligible to move to lower risk levels.The county vaccination data dashboard is on OHA website.. Please note that the dashboard only shows state vaccine assignments and does not track federally administered vaccine doses. Updated guidance to lower risk levels

Monday, brown Announcement Companies, churches and venues in low-risk counties will soon have the option to create a vaccination section. Companies will be able to take advantage of this option starting Thursday, May 27th. Additional details will be posted on the OHA website by Thursday. Weekly county movements

As case rates continue to decline, county risk level changes will be announced weekly starting next week. The following risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, June 1st and will take effect on Friday, June 4th. County facing rising risk levels will be given a period of caution to refocus their efforts to reduce the number of creeping cases. When Oregon achieves an initial 70% state-wide vaccination rate for residents 16 years and older, Oregon lifts all risk-level health and safety restrictions. There may remain some restrictions based on the CDC guidance on mask use and physical distance.

