Waterloo Public Health reports only 66 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days





Waterloo Public Health reported the lowest total number of new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Case for nearly 3 months on Tuesday. Authorities actually reported 66 new positive tests for coronavirus on May 25, but only 30 of them arrived on Monday because there were no reports due to the holidays. The 30 cases are the lowest published since March 30, when 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported. This brings the total number of cases in the region to 15,709. read more: Ontario reports the first fatal case of a rare blood clot after a man was vaccinated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 Due to the low 2-day total, the 7-day moving average dropped to 49.2, well below the 66.6 average a week ago. The story continues under the ad An additional 94 people cleared the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved in the area to 15,005. No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the area since Saturday, with 256 deaths, including four this month.















COVID-19 Myth: Doctors Say False Reports Linking Vaccines to Infertility





COVID-19 Myth: Doctors Say False Reports Linking Vaccines to Infertility

The number of active COVID-19 cases has decreased to 461 in the region, the lowest number since 453 on April 9. Just a week ago, that number was over 500. Active COVID-19 outbreaks due to the remaining seven after one was considered over in the village of Winston Park, a kitchener care and retirement facility that has experienced multiple outbreaks since the pandemic began. The number continues to decline. As a result of COVID-19, there are currently 31 hospitals in the area, 24 of whom are in the waterloo area, Guelph and Fergus intensive care units. The story continues under the ad Some of those people may have been transferred from GTA to a local hospital, but that hasn’t happened as often as it once did. read more: Over 5,600 new COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Thousands of people have been vaccinated in the Waterloo region since Friday, when the numbers were last updated. Regional Task Vaccine Distribution The Task Force reported that there are currently 289,297 vaccinations in the Waterloo region, 17,851 more than reported on Friday.















Medical and dating experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will be sought after an online date designation





Medical and dating experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will be sought after an online date designation

Although the number of vaccinations on Sunday and Monday was relatively low, on Friday there was a record 7,471 vaccinations in the region. This has blown away the previous highest level of 5,869, which was set the day before. The story continues under the ad read more: Ontario reports Victoria Day with 1,446 new COVID-19 cases, just over 1,000 on Tuesday Elsewhere, Ontario made 1,446 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Victoria Day on Monday and 1,039 on Tuesday. The total state is currently 524,950. The state has released two sets of data for the holidays. The number of cases on Tuesday is the lowest daily increase since March 6 as the number of daily cases continues to decline. The test volume for the last two days was well below normal compared to the total for the day, but the positive rate of the test remained at the same level as for the last two weeks. According to monday report, 325 in Toronto, 393 in Peel, 97 in York and 78 in Durham. Tuesday report, 387 cases were recorded in Toronto, 231 cases in the Peel area, 77 cases in the York area, and 60 cases in the Durham area. The story continues under the ad All other local public health departments reported less than 60 new cases in state reports. – Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files

