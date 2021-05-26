Moderna vaccine is not toxic

Claim: The Moderna vaccine contains toxic SM-102 chemicals

Over 60% of adults now have Received at least one dose Coronavirus vaccine, and as issued by the CDC New guidance on wearing masks For vaccinated people, many countries are beginning to return to normal sensations.

However, the hesitation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine remains significant, Political parties play a role In the willingness of those to be vaccinated.

May 17th article Hal Turner, a far-right commentator, contributes to false information about the vaccine.

The article claims that the Moderna vaccine contains “the deadly poison SM-102, not for humans or veterinarians” and that the recipient of the vaccine is “apparently poisoned”.

Variations of claims are expanding Facebook And Instagram.. USA TODAY contacted the poster for comment.

A substance called SM-102 is part of the Moderna vaccine, but it’s far from what these posts claim.

Moderna vaccine ingredients are not toxic

According to this article, the Connecticut Public Health Service has published a list of ingredients for the Moderna vaccine, confirming that it contains a lipid or fat known as SM-102.

A List of materials The Moderna vaccine was already issued by the US Food and Drug Administration. Emergency use authorization for vaccine During December.

This list confirms that SM-102 is a component of the Moderna vaccine. However, viral social media posts misrepresent their impact on products and vaccine recipients.

Derek Lowe, for a long time Drug discovery researchers and authors, SM-102, said it is a “significant” component of the Moderna vaccine.

According to Rowe, lipids “wrap up mRNA when infused and protect it from enzymes that tear it and things in the body … it seems to be a large part of its passage through cell membranes.”

SM-102 products referenced as proof are different

Many of the posts blaming SM-102 focus on Cayman Chemical, an American biotechnology company that manufactures SM-102.

Company’s SM-102 Safety Sheet The chemical is “fatal to skin contact,” and “long-term or repeated exposure damages the central nervous system, kidneys, liver, and respiratory system.”

However, the product referenced there is not the raw SM-102. It is SM-102 mixed with chloroform, and the colorless toxic liquid shown on the safety sheet is a dangerous ingredient, not SM-102.

According to Rowe, it is common to mix substances such as chloroform with other chemicals to dissolve them properly, which is also useful in this case.

Chloroform is not a component of the Moderna vaccine.

May 19 statement, Cayman Chemicals has addressed incorrect information about SM-102 products.

“Neither the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the Registry of Toxic Effects Data (RTECS), or the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) classification and labeling inventory lists risks associated with SM-102. “The statement said. ..

The statement also states that active pharmaceutical ingredients used in commercial production, such as SM-102, “comply with strict guidelines under FDA-regulated Good Manufacturing Practice protocol to ensure safety for human and veterinary use. “.

A social media post also noted that the Cayman Chemical Safety Data Sheet for SM-102 states that it is “not for humans or veterinary use.”

Mr. Rowe said this disclaimer is a “boilerplate” or standard practice for all research chemistry sites due to regulations involving “fully non-toxic” products.

“Looking up [Cayman Chemical’s] Solution Sodium chloride and water, Also known as table salt and tap water, says it’s not for human or veterinary use, “Raw said. Glucose or sugar, Says it is not for human or veterinary use. “

USA TODAY is asking Moderna for comment.

Our rating: False

According to our research, the claim that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine contains the dangerous chemical SM-102 is false. It is correct that the Moderna vaccine contains SM-102, but the main claim that the chemicals are addicting or harming the recipients of the Moderna vaccine is inaccurate and false. According to experts, the purpose of SM-102 in vaccines is to wrap and protect mRNA while at the same time helping it cross cell membranes. The version of SM-102 that is mentioned as dangerous on the manufacturer’s safety sheet is a combination of SM-102 and chloroform.

