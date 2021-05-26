Health
Moderna vaccine is not toxic
Claim: The Moderna vaccine contains toxic SM-102 chemicals
Over 60% of adults now have Received at least one dose Coronavirus vaccine, and as issued by the CDC New guidance on wearing masks For vaccinated people, many countries are beginning to return to normal sensations.
However, the hesitation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine remains significant, Political parties play a role In the willingness of those to be vaccinated.
May 17th article Hal Turner, a far-right commentator, contributes to false information about the vaccine.
The article claims that the Moderna vaccine contains “the deadly poison SM-102, not for humans or veterinarians” and that the recipient of the vaccine is “apparently poisoned”.
Variations of claims are expanding Facebook And Instagram.. USA TODAY contacted the poster for comment.
Fact check:COVID-19 vaccine recipients can donate plasma to the American Red Cross
A substance called SM-102 is part of the Moderna vaccine, but it’s far from what these posts claim.
Moderna vaccine ingredients are not toxic
According to this article, the Connecticut Public Health Service has published a list of ingredients for the Moderna vaccine, confirming that it contains a lipid or fat known as SM-102.
A List of materials The Moderna vaccine was already issued by the US Food and Drug Administration. Emergency use authorization for vaccine During December.
This list confirms that SM-102 is a component of the Moderna vaccine. However, viral social media posts misrepresent their impact on products and vaccine recipients.
Fact check:Federal law does not prevent states, businesses and employers from requesting the COVID-19 vaccine
Derek Lowe, for a long time Drug discovery researchers and authors, SM-102, said it is a “significant” component of the Moderna vaccine.
According to Rowe, lipids “wrap up mRNA when infused and protect it from enzymes that tear it and things in the body … it seems to be a large part of its passage through cell membranes.”
SM-102 products referenced as proof are different
Many of the posts blaming SM-102 focus on Cayman Chemical, an American biotechnology company that manufactures SM-102.
Company’s SM-102 Safety Sheet The chemical is “fatal to skin contact,” and “long-term or repeated exposure damages the central nervous system, kidneys, liver, and respiratory system.”
However, the product referenced there is not the raw SM-102. It is SM-102 mixed with chloroform, and the colorless toxic liquid shown on the safety sheet is a dangerous ingredient, not SM-102.
According to Rowe, it is common to mix substances such as chloroform with other chemicals to dissolve them properly, which is also useful in this case.
Chloroform is not a component of the Moderna vaccine.
May 19 statement, Cayman Chemicals has addressed incorrect information about SM-102 products.
“Neither the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the Registry of Toxic Effects Data (RTECS), or the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) classification and labeling inventory lists risks associated with SM-102. “The statement said. ..
The statement also states that active pharmaceutical ingredients used in commercial production, such as SM-102, “comply with strict guidelines under FDA-regulated Good Manufacturing Practice protocol to ensure safety for human and veterinary use. “.
A social media post also noted that the Cayman Chemical Safety Data Sheet for SM-102 states that it is “not for humans or veterinary use.”
Mr. Rowe said this disclaimer is a “boilerplate” or standard practice for all research chemistry sites due to regulations involving “fully non-toxic” products.
“Looking up [Cayman Chemical’s] Solution Sodium chloride and water, Also known as table salt and tap water, says it’s not for human or veterinary use, “Raw said. Glucose or sugar, Says it is not for human or veterinary use. “
Fact check:The COVID-19 pandemic spurred record low influenza activity this season
USA TODAY is asking Moderna for comment.
Our rating: False
According to our research, the claim that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine contains the dangerous chemical SM-102 is false. It is correct that the Moderna vaccine contains SM-102, but the main claim that the chemicals are addicting or harming the recipients of the Moderna vaccine is inaccurate and false. According to experts, the purpose of SM-102 in vaccines is to wrap and protect mRNA while at the same time helping it cross cell membranes. The version of SM-102 that is mentioned as dangerous on the manufacturer’s safety sheet is a combination of SM-102 and chloroform.
Our Fact Check Source:
- The New York Times, May 19th, Find out how vaccination is done in your county and state
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, May 13 Interim public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people
- PEW, April 23, Republican men hesitate about vaccines, but rarely focus on them
- Food and Drug Administration, accessed May 25, Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers
MODERNA COVID-19 vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals over 18 years of age
- Scientific Translation Medicine, Accessed May 25, About Derek Lowe
- Food and Drug Administration, December 18, 2020, Modern COVID-19 vaccine
- Cayman Chemicals, April 11th Safety data sheet acc. To OSHAHCS
- Cayman Chemicals, May 25th Access, SM-102
- Cayman Chemicals, May 19th, Research SM-102 (RUO)
- Cayman Chemicals, May 25th Access, Safety Data Sheet Sodium Chloride Stock Solution (5 M)
- Cayman Chemicals, May 25th Access, “Safety data sheet acc. To OSHAHCS“”
- Derek Lowe, May 22, telephone interview with USA TODAY
Thank you for supporting our journalism.You can do it Subscribe to our print version, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here..
Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]