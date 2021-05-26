Authorities still begging the public to wear masks indoors as Multnomah County approved the relaxation of restrictions on Thursday





Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday: Multnomah County From “high risk” “Low risk” On Thursday, a shift to significantly ease restrictions on COVID-19 containment measures, including increased capacity limits at spectator venues such as restaurants, bars, gyms and the opening home of the Trail Blazers. Playoff game At Moda Center. Governor loose COVID-19 restrictions Unvaccinated Oregons do not affect her mask obligation to have to wear a mask in indoor public spaces in most situations. However, health officials in Multnomah County require the general public, whether or not they are vaccinated, to continue to wear masks indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated. Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated Americans no longer needed to hide most indoor spaces. However, in their firm mask recommendations, county officials seem to admit that the guidance caused one major real-world problem: unvaccinated people counterfeit when asked for a document. After presenting the vaccinated card or entering the business, simply remove the mask and coronavirus to others. Therefore, beyond unvaccinated people, county health officials said, “In many situations, there is no practical way to know who is fully protected, so all other things to keep wearing masks. I’m advising people, “read the county statement on Tuesday. The county’s director of public health, Jessica Guernsey, said the state still identifies more than 400 known infectious diseases daily. “The mask works. Keep the mask on until the vaccination rate goes up and the rate of illness goes down,” Guernsey said in writing. “Thousands of people are fully vaccinated throughout the county, but not all regions and age groups. Almost one-third of qualified people, especially young people. I haven’t received the shot yet. “ Brown has relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions in Multnomah County. At least 65% Residents 16 and older have been vaccinated at least once for COVID-19, and the county has a fair plan in the state aimed at addressing racial vaccination disparities. I sent it. Last Friday, Brown moved to five counties, Benton, Deschutz, Hood River, Lincoln, and Washington, to meet these two qualifications and reduce risk. Multnomah County has already reached the 65% threshold last week, and the county may have joined other counties at low risk last Friday. Currently, 67% of Multnomah County residents over the age of 16 are at least partially vaccinated. Under the new county Lower risk level, In restaurants and bars you can increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Gyms, cinemas, museums, zoos and pools can also increase the boost capacity from the 10% or 15% currently allowed on Thursday to 50%. Special provisions also allow some companies, such as Moda Center, to specify vaccinated sections without physical distance or capacity restrictions. However, the Trail Blazers require fans in the vaccinated section to wear masks. Thursday shift coming Less than 4 weeks After Brown moved Multnomah and 14 other counties to “extreme risk”, closed indoor diets, and took the most restrictive steps on businesses to stop the fourth outbreak of coronavirus.Since then, new cases, positive rates and hospitalization rates have declined, with all 15 counties Get out of extreme risk About 3 weeks ago. Oregon Coronavirus: the latest news | Live map tracker |Text alert | Newsletter -Amy Green; [email protected]; @o_aimee

