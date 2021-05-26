The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is faster than expected, but not “too early”: BC’s Top Doctor-BC

Some British Columbia citizens who received the first dose of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The vaccine will be contacted for a second dose later this week, according to a top British Columbia doctor.

Bonnie Henry, director of health, said in a press conference that BC’s reopening plans were detailed in March and April for those who received the first dose and for those who were clinically vulnerable to a second dose within a few days. He said he would receive information.

















“We are increasing the second dose for everyone, especially for older people, those with weakened immunity, and those on the clinically very vulnerable list. “Henry said.

“It’s happening later this week because we can get more vaccines and put people on their list.”

Henry said in March that the state would extend the interval between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to 16 weeks.Last week she said many British Columbia citizens are likely to receive a second dose. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine earlier than that.

She said on Tuesday that the state plans to reduce the dosing interval for everyone in the state, but “we don’t want to give it too soon.”

Henry said there are studies showing that a 3-month interval between doses can produce a better immune response, especially in the elderly.

“We want to give enough time for the immune system to respond optimally,” she said.

Henry said the state is preparing a plan in case the expected shipment of the Moderna vaccine does not arrive on time. The plan can include the use of Pfizer vaccine for the second dose, if desired.

She said she expects guidance next week on whether people receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine as a second dose.

“We continue to wait for data to give the best advice for people receiving AstraZeneca on what to do with the second dose,” Henry said.

“We have a meeting with our UK counterparts on some of the important studies done in the UK.”

A Spanish study found that it was safe and effective to vaccinate the person who received the first injection of AstraZeneca with the Pfizer vaccine.

Henry said he would provide more details about the second dose on Thursday.

She said it was a priority to give as many British Columbia residents the first dose of the vaccine as possible.

More than 2.9 million doses were given BC, of ​​which 148,000 were the second.

According to Henry, a computer glitch on the weekend caused confusion as several people received invitations to book a second shot.

She said the bugs have been fixed and those reservations will continue to be respected.

— Use files from Reuters

